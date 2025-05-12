Lil Scrappy, Momma Dee, and Bami's storyline has become the most popular across 11 seasons of VH1's Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta because of it's constant drama.

On Friday (May 9), The Shade Room reports, Scrappy's mother, Momma Dee, would share a conversation on her Instagram Live defending her son's character attacked by his ex-wife, Bambi. In response to Bambi's new diss track, "Eleven," Lil Scrappy, with the former couples children be side him, jabbed back at his ex-wife, teasing himself with the line that he has "11 kids and $11 to his name."

Naturally, the clip went viral. In Momma Dee's Instagra story, she accused Bambi of orchestrating the children's remarks. "You got these women like my ex-daughter-in-law that will turn around and try to demean my son who has been a good father," Dee asserted, highlighting Scrappy's active role in his children's lives. Momma Dee would also claim that Bambi cares more about social media than parenting.

"“But you got these women like my ex-daughter-in-law that will turn around and try to demean my son who has been a good father," said Momma Dee about Scrappy's parenting. "He have them more than she does... She out with her fiancé doing what she doing, showing body. All you know is showing body. You letting us know that you a h*e.”

Momma Dee and Lil Scrappy's bond has been tested, but continues to display unwavering support for each other. Dee claims Bambi creates conflict and plays victim. "She's a wolf in sheep's clothing," Dee warned.

Lil Scrappy addressed the situation involving his ex-wife's diss song and the effect it is having on their children in a separate Instagram clip. “Wow! You heard it, I didn’t say it. I didn’t tell them that… I just asked them. Shawty said mama told me that. I don’t understand why I gotta be the talk at the house. Why you gotta dispurge my name to my kids, man. Talking about she wasn’t no hater. Man you a whole hater,” Scrap said.