ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 26: Rapper Lil Scrappy backstage during 2024 ONE Music Festival at Piedmont Park on October 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Over 11 seasons, Lil Scrappy made his whole family reality stars on the hit Vh1's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Lil Scrappy, Momma Dee, and Bami's storyline has become the most popular across 11 seasons of VH1's Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta because of it's constant drama.

On Friday (May 9), The Shade Room reports, Scrappy's mother, Momma Dee, would share a conversation on her Instagram Live defending her son's character attacked by his ex-wife, Bambi. In response to Bambi's new diss track, "Eleven," Lil Scrappy, with the former couples children be side him, jabbed back at his ex-wife, teasing himself with the line that he has "11 kids and $11 to his name."

Naturally, the clip went viral. In Momma Dee's Instagra story, she accused Bambi of orchestrating the children's remarks. "You got these women like my ex-daughter-in-law that will turn around and try to demean my son who has been a good father," Dee asserted, highlighting Scrappy's active role in his children's lives. Momma Dee would also claim that Bambi cares more about social media than parenting.

"“But you got these women like my ex-daughter-in-law that will turn around and try to demean my son who has been a good father," said Momma Dee about Scrappy's parenting. "He have them more than she does... She out with her fiancé doing what she doing, showing body. All you know is showing body. You letting us know that you a h*e.”

Momma Dee and Lil Scrappy's bond has been tested, but continues to display unwavering support for each other. Dee claims Bambi creates conflict and plays victim. "She's a wolf in sheep's clothing," Dee warned.

Lil Scrappy Momma Dee

Lil Scrappy addressed the situation involving his ex-wife's diss song and the effect it is having on their children in a separate Instagram clip. “Wow! You heard it, I didn’t say it. I didn’t tell them that… I just asked them. Shawty said mama told me that. I don’t understand why I gotta be the talk at the house. Why you gotta dispurge my name to my kids, man. Talking about she wasn’t no hater. Man you a whole hater,” Scrap said.

Bambi and Lil Scrappy have three children together. The two were married for five years before finalizing their divorce in 2023. The two have been at odds with each other before the divorced was finalized after both moved on with separate relationships.

Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
