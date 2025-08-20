It's no secret that Bambi has had her fair share of issues with Scrappy's mother, Momma Dee. The two of them have been at odds for years, and during a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, viewers learned about yet another conflict that's brewing. Apparently, Momma Dee christened Bambi's children without her knowledge or permission.

"So wait, you're telling me my kids got christened and I didn't get notified?" she asked upon hearing the news from Ashley Copeland, as seen in a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk. "That is something very important that I should have been a part of or at least I should have been notified. Are you serious? These people don't stop at all. They don't stop. For him to do that? It's like they are deliberately trying to f*cking piss me off. I don't know how I'm going to proceed with this. Something's got to happen."

Bambi got emotional while finding all of this out, making it clear that she felt incredibly betrayed and disrespected. This is far from the first time she's run into problems with her co-parent and his family, however.

Bambi & Momma Dee

Back in May, a video of Scrappy and his three children with Bambi made its rounds online. In it, they joked about him having 11 children with just $11 to his name.

This prompted Momma Dee to go live, claiming that Bambi texted Scrappy and accused him of coaching the kids to say this. According to her, however, he had no idea they would make these remarks, and looked surprised when they did.