BY Caroline Fisher
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 27: Adizia "Bambi" Benson backstage during 2024 One Music Festival at Central Park on October 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to Bambi, "something's got to happen" amid her latest issues with her ex Scrappy and his mother Momma Dee.

It's no secret that Bambi has had her fair share of issues with Scrappy's mother, Momma Dee. The two of them have been at odds for years, and during a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, viewers learned about yet another conflict that's brewing. Apparently, Momma Dee christened Bambi's children without her knowledge or permission.

"So wait, you're telling me my kids got christened and I didn't get notified?" she asked upon hearing the news from Ashley Copeland, as seen in a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk. "That is something very important that I should have been a part of or at least I should have been notified. Are you serious? These people don't stop at all. They don't stop. For him to do that? It's like they are deliberately trying to f*cking piss me off. I don't know how I'm going to proceed with this. Something's got to happen."

Bambi got emotional while finding all of this out, making it clear that she felt incredibly betrayed and disrespected. This is far from the first time she's run into problems with her co-parent and his family, however.

Read More: Scrappy Defends Momma Dee After Porsha Williams Responds To Dee's Shade

Bambi & Momma Dee

Back in May, a video of Scrappy and his three children with Bambi made its rounds online. In it, they joked about him having 11 children with just $11 to his name.

This prompted Momma Dee to go live, claiming that Bambi texted Scrappy and accused him of coaching the kids to say this. According to her, however, he had no idea they would make these remarks, and looked surprised when they did.

"But you got these women like my ex-daughter-in-law that will turn around and try to demean my son who has been a good father," Momma Dee said of Bambi at the time. "He have them more than she does... She out with her fiancé doing what she doing, showing body. All you know is showing body. You letting us know that you a h*e.”

Read More: Lil Scrappy's Momma Dee Defends Son From Coaching Children Claims By Rapper's Ex-Wife Bambi

