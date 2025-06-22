Earlier this month, Momma Dee introduced Drew Sidora onstage at an event, and threw some shade Porsha Williams' way in the process. She suggested that Williams accused Sidora of trying to steal her ex, Dennis McKinley, questioning why she'd want her "hot dog man."

Williams then proceeded to fire back in an Instagram comment, writing “Put that tooth in and [Dennis McKinley] might just sign you, Momma D. Love ya.”

From there, Momma Dee's son Lil Scrappy rushed to her defense, making it clear that he has his mother's back no matter what. On Instagram Live last, he called out the cast of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, suggesting that they always have something negative to say about the cast of Love & Hip Hop.

“[‘RHOA’] bit**es always be talking sh*t about ‘Love & Hip Hop’ folk. I be sittin’ there…like ‘Why am I seeing this on Instagram?’ Y’all on a whole [other] network,” he said in part. “You got at my momma, I heard, yeah she got at you but she was just being a momma. Mom Dukes…is off the table at all times. Get about eight b*tches [to] come run up on you."

Momma Dee Porsha Williams Drama

"But I guarantee you, I don't give a f**k about none of that s**t," Lil Scrappy also added. "I don't care about who your baby daddy is, who your husband is, I don't care about none of that s**t. I'm the one. That n***a could come holler at me. We all negative? I'll be negative, I'll go all the way negative. And I'll be there for your husband or your baby daddy or whoever."