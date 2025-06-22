Momma Dee Tells Porsha Williams To Study Black History Before Dissing Her

BY Caroline Fisher 113 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Momma Dee Porsha Williams Black History Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 29: Momma Dee arrives at the Truth Awards 2024: Passing The Torch Ceremony at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Momma Dee recently shaded Porsha Williams while introducing Drew Sidora onstage at an event, referencing drama involving her ex.

Earlier this month, Momma Dee introduced Drew Sidora onstage at an event, and threw some shade Porsha Williams' way in the process. She suggested that Williams accused Sidora of trying to steal her ex, Dennis McKinley, questioning why she'd want her "hot dog man."

Williams then proceeded to fire back in an Instagram comment, writing “Put that tooth in and [Dennis McKinley] might just sign you, Momma D. Love ya.”

From there, Momma Dee's son Lil Scrappy rushed to her defense, making it clear that he has his mother's back no matter what. On Instagram Live last, he called out the cast of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, suggesting that they always have something negative to say about the cast of Love & Hip Hop.

“[‘RHOA’] bit**es always be talking sh*t about ‘Love & Hip Hop’ folk. I be sittin’ there…like ‘Why am I seeing this on Instagram?’ Y’all on a whole [other] network,” he said in part. “You got at my momma, I heard, yeah she got at you but she was just being a momma. Mom Dukes…is off the table at all times. Get about eight b*tches [to] come run up on you."

Read More: Scrappy Defends Momma Dee After Porsha Williams Responds To Dee's Shade

Momma Dee Porsha Williams Drama

"But I guarantee you, I don't give a f**k about none of that s**t," Lil Scrappy also added. "I don't care about who your baby daddy is, who your husband is, I don't care about none of that s**t. I'm the one. That n***a could come holler at me. We all negative? I'll be negative, I'll go all the way negative. And I'll be there for your husband or your baby daddy or whoever."

Now, Momma Dee has come to her own defense on Instagram Live, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk, encouraging Williams to study Black history before deciding to come after her. Her remarks have since sparked a debate in the comments section. While some think she's in the right, others think she started it, and shouldn't fault Williams for responding.

Read More: Lil Scrappy's Momma Dee Defends Son From Coaching Children Claims By Rapper's Ex-Wife Bambi

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Scrappy Defends Momma Dee Porsha Williams Shade Hip Hop News Pop Culture Scrappy Defends Momma Dee After Porsha Williams Responds To Dee's Shade 1.5K
Usher Official Concert After Party Relationships Erica Dixon Calls Out Momma Dee For Attending Scrappy’s Baby Shower Without DNA Test 1.8K
2024 ONE Music Festival Gossip Lil Scrappy's Momma Dee Defends Son From Coaching Children Claims By Rapper's Ex-Wife Bambi 2.3K
"The ATL Agency Launch Party TV Momma Dee Disses Bambi In Wild Single On "L&HHATL": "[Scrappy] Wasn't Broke When You On Your Knees" 14.1K