Momma Dee Blasts Scrappy For Allegedly Conceiving His Child During A Threesome

BYGabriel Bras Nevares645 Views
"I Hate I Love You" Atlanta Screening
SANDY SPRINGS, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Lil Scrappy attends "I Hate I Love You" Atlanta Screening at The Springs Cinema &amp; Taphouse on December 07, 2024 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)
Dee spoke on how this alleged news supposedly sent her to the hospital for three days.

Lil Scrappy recently welcomed another child with a woman named Shakira, and it proved to be much more controversial and scandalous than most bundles of joy are. For one, it joins the ongoing relationship drama saga involving him, his previous partners, and even his mother Momma Dee commenting on his romantic goings-on. But more specifically, fans learned of allegations from Shakira's friend that Scrappy supposedly engaged in a threesome with them, which was when he and Shakira conceived their child. While these are just speculative rumors at the end of the day, Momma Dee seemed to respond via an Instagram Live session around Wednesday (January 8) and spoke on her relationship with her son.

"I found out a lot of s**t that Scrappy had hid about a threesome and I can’t elaborate on it tonight, but just know, it put me in the hospital for three days," Momma Dee claimed before going into the commonality of advice on how parents should avoid the stressful things their children supposedly subject them to. "They’re right, they’re not wrong. I do not take up for Scrappy and his wrongness. And I can tell you what has happened with me and my son’s relationship. He’s hung the phone up on me, and not talked to me for two weeks. Because I’d rather be honest…"

Momma Dee Speaks On Scrappy

Regardless of this criticism, Scrappy and Shakira are still very happy with their son Kyrie Richardson, and he blasted the people criticizing this big update and its alleged circumstances. "That’s ignorant as f**k," he stated on social media. "I be like, you can’t get mad at ’em cause they probably not happy with their life. I’m happy with mine. I’m good. Any baby that come in this world from [me] gon' be taken care of. I'ma love on them, just like it’s supposed to be done .. I’m sorry your momma and daddy weren’t there for you like I be there for mine."

However, Momma Dee previously defended Scrappy amid this backlash, so maybe these salacious rumors really impacted her assessment. "You know what stop being critical on my son because you got a lot of women got different kids by different men and you ain't open your mouth then so if I were y'all, I will stay the hell out of his business," she commented on Instagram.

...