Momma Dee Blasts Scrappy For Allegedly Conceiving His Child During A Threesome

Lil Scrappy recently welcomed another child with a woman named Shakira, and it proved to be much more controversial and scandalous than most bundles of joy are. For one, it joins the ongoing relationship drama saga involving him, his previous partners, and even his mother Momma Dee commenting on his romantic goings-on. But more specifically, fans learned of allegations from Shakira's friend that Scrappy supposedly engaged in a threesome with them, which was when he and Shakira conceived their child. While these are just speculative rumors at the end of the day, Momma Dee seemed to respond via an Instagram Live session around Wednesday (January 8) and spoke on her relationship with her son.

"I found out a lot of s**t that Scrappy had hid about a threesome and I can’t elaborate on it tonight, but just know, it put me in the hospital for three days," Momma Dee claimed before going into the commonality of advice on how parents should avoid the stressful things their children supposedly subject them to. "They’re right, they’re not wrong. I do not take up for Scrappy and his wrongness. And I can tell you what has happened with me and my son’s relationship. He’s hung the phone up on me, and not talked to me for two weeks. Because I’d rather be honest…"

Momma Dee Speaks On Scrappy

Regardless of this criticism, Scrappy and Shakira are still very happy with their son Kyrie Richardson, and he blasted the people criticizing this big update and its alleged circumstances. "That’s ignorant as f**k," he stated on social media. "I be like, you can’t get mad at ’em cause they probably not happy with their life. I’m happy with mine. I’m good. Any baby that come in this world from [me] gon' be taken care of. I'ma love on them, just like it’s supposed to be done .. I’m sorry your momma and daddy weren’t there for you like I be there for mine."