Lil Scrappy Flirts With Summer Walker Amid Momma Dee & Erica Dixon Drama

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Lil Scrappy attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Shoot your shot, Scrappy...

Lil Scrappy is often dealing with some relationship drama with his exes and his mother, but that doesn't define everything in his romantic pursuits. He can be quite forward, too, as he recently proved during an Instagram Live session in which he shot his shot with Summer Walker. Of course, Scrappy wasn't direct enough to have any specific message for her in the clip, but he did ask his fans and viewers to relay the message for him. As you can imagine, a lot of fans reacted to this incredulously, leaving plenty of mean comments, funny jokes, wild theories, and bold predictions in the comments section of the post below.

Furthermore, this comes amid an interesting time for him in the headlines, as he faced rumors of getting back together with Erica Dixon and having another baby. Momma Dee herself came through on Instagram Live to clarify that Dixon was just joking with her and that she's not actually pregnant with Lil Scrappy's child, or pregnant at all. As for the topic of whether or not the two have romantically reconciled, she didn't say too much explicitly about it. But all signs from Dee's love session point to a "No" on that front.

Lil Scrappy Shoots His Shot With Summer Walker

This is all relatively ironic because Lil Scrappy also had fans thinking that he and Bambi got back together, or at least made amends. "In my life that I’ve lived sacrificing for my family and my kids you never really hear or get gifts for being a good person, husband or father," he shared of the literal and figurative flowers that she recently gave him. "But yesterday I received these flowers on my front porch out of nowhere, and I seen a familiar name on it. I asked the person what was going on, and they said, ‘I appreciate you for being a present parent in your kid’s life and thank you for always being there while they have to work or do anything.'"

Meanwhile, we don't know how Summer Walker will respond to Lil Scrappy's advances, if at all. She's currently dealing with some ex drama of her own thanks to some shade from London On Da Track. He's clapping back against absent father accusations, which Scrappy also unfortunately has experience with. We'll see what else develops – and potentially crosses over – in these two worlds.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
