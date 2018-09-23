shoot his shot
- RelationshipsSoulja Boy Publicly Shoots His Shot At Kim KardashianBig Draco has fallen hard for Kim Kardashian's new tennis-themed thirst traps.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureBobby Lytes Is Thirsting Over Lil Nas X AgainBobby Lytes really liked what he saw in Lil Nas X's new Calvin Klein campaign. By Noah C
- SportsAntonio Brown Continues His Tireless Pursuit Of JT From City GirlsAB is relentless.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRomeo Re-ignites Beef With Bow Wow Over "Angela Simmons Love Triangle"Angela Simmons sparks another senseless bidding war.By Devin Ch
- MusicYoung M.A. Feels Disrespected By Kodak Black's Flirtations: "Y'all N----s Alright?"Young M.A. reacts to "The Kodak Black Situation."By Devin Ch
- MusicTory Lanez Shoots His Shot At Taraji P. Henson: "I'll Change Her Life"Does he know she's engaged? By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj Draws Wooing Attempt From A Smitten Tee GrizzleyTee Grizzley fancies himself a "Ken."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTyga Reportedly Bitter About Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti, Still Wants "His Shot"Tyga's friend opens up about the perpetual curving the rapper has endured.By Zaynab