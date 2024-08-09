Momma Dee Gets Real About Lil Scrappy's Relationship With Bambi

BYGabriel Bras Nevares199 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 06: Lil Scrappy and Momma Dee perform onstage during The Millennium Tour: Turned Up! at State Farm Arena on November 06, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Momma Dee didn't hold back about how she sees Lil Scrappy's "failed" relationship with Bambi, and even attacked his intelligence.

Momma Dee doesn't hold back, even for her son. Moreover, she recently took to her social media pages for a livestream on Lil Scrappy's "failed" relationship with Bambi, airing out a lot of dirty laundry about the situation and revealing her unfiltered thoughts on it. Not only that, but Dee even challenged his intelligence, which brought a whole other angle to the attacks that a lot of fans probably didn't expect to come across. Regardless, it's yet another chapter in this long and complicated story, which is even coming up in completely unrelated incidents such as a recent Bamb fight on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

"No, I'm not saying that I'm guilty as a mother," Momma Dee said of Lil Scrappy. "I'm saying that I'm guilty that I should have allowed him to fall all the way and stop trying to save him. You know what I mean? No, he did something wrong. Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope, nope. Can't show that n***a no grace, I see now. Can't show Scrappy no freaking grace, can't show him no freaking grace. Okay?

Read More: Momma Dee Shades Hunxho & Keyshia Cole's Relationship As Potentially Transactional

Momma Dee Blasts Lil Scrappy & Bambi

"Because he forget real quick," Momma Dee continued. "Better stop. Yes, he had. She trying to talk to you over here, yes she is. Yes, she is. No, no, no, this one more stupider than the average young man. This one more stupider. 'Cause I know some men that, what she did to him, they would never even bear to speak to her. I know she a witch, but he got to know that, so he didn't get that, he didn't get the memo.

"No, he didn't grow up around witches, but he married one," Momma Dee concluded. "So he away from it. But he feel like he can befriend her and coparent. But she gon' try to get something out of it. She gon' do him in like a step-back. Y'all love to do it, y'all love to do it." Overall, it seems like this situation will remain messy for the foreseeable future, but we also know that these conflicts can turn around quite quickly and with grace.

Read More: Momma Dee Disses Bambi In Wild Single On "L&HHATL": "[Scrappy] Wasn't Broke When You On Your Knees"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...