Momma Dee Gets Real About Lil Scrappy's Relationship With Bambi

Momma Dee didn't hold back about how she sees Lil Scrappy's "failed" relationship with Bambi, and even attacked his intelligence.

Momma Dee doesn't hold back, even for her son. Moreover, she recently took to her social media pages for a livestream on Lil Scrappy's "failed" relationship with Bambi, airing out a lot of dirty laundry about the situation and revealing her unfiltered thoughts on it. Not only that, but Dee even challenged his intelligence, which brought a whole other angle to the attacks that a lot of fans probably didn't expect to come across. Regardless, it's yet another chapter in this long and complicated story, which is even coming up in completely unrelated incidents such as a recent Bamb fight on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

"No, I'm not saying that I'm guilty as a mother," Momma Dee said of Lil Scrappy. "I'm saying that I'm guilty that I should have allowed him to fall all the way and stop trying to save him. You know what I mean? No, he did something wrong. Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope, nope. Can't show that n***a no grace, I see now. Can't show Scrappy no freaking grace, can't show him no freaking grace. Okay?

Momma Dee Blasts Lil Scrappy & Bambi

"Because he forget real quick," Momma Dee continued. "Better stop. Yes, he had. She trying to talk to you over here, yes she is. Yes, she is. No, no, no, this one more stupider than the average young man. This one more stupider. 'Cause I know some men that, what she did to him, they would never even bear to speak to her. I know she a witch, but he got to know that, so he didn't get that, he didn't get the memo.