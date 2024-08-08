Bambi Almost Throws Hands On "Love & Hip Hop" After Intense Bickering With Amy Luciani

2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Show
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: (L-R) Spice, Bambi, Lil Scrappy and Karlie Redd accept the Best Reality Royalty award for 'Love &amp; Hip Hop: Atlanta' during the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV)
Amy Luciani even dragged Lil Scrappy in her heated argument with Bambi on "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," so you know that things were spicy.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is having quite the hectic season so far, with a particularly viral moment leading the spicy and salacious charge. Moreover, Bambi and Amy Luciani recently experienced a very heated argument on the show, as Luciani initially called Bambi "fake" and sparked a spat. The insults and back-and-forths are pretty par the course if you're a fan of the show, and while things didn't turn violent or physical, they certainly threatened to take it there. What's more is that Amy even brought up all the drama around Bambi and Lil Scrappy, which definitely doesn't bode well for the rest of the season as far as amicability goes.

While folks thought that they reunited following their messy split, Bambi and Lil Scrappy took to Instagram Live to explain their current status. Most importantly, they clarified that they still maintain a healthy coparenting relationship when it comes to their three children: Xylo, Breland, and Cali. In addition, they also made it clear that they will stay on L&HH: Atlanta after ten-plus years of tenure, and even joked about how they didn't care about how MTV wanted them to progress their relationship. As such, it seems like they're on pretty good terms right now, although it's clearly still not safe from Amy Luciani's jabs.

Bambi & Amy Luciani's Near-Fight On L&HH: Atlanta

Regardless, this follows a lot of animosity in the past, such as Lil Scrappy accusing Bambi of not really treating him seriously as a partner when it comes to her fidelity and consideration. "What I'm not finna do though is let a motherf***er make me an option," he ranted on Instagram Live. "I did that when I was married, I did that before I was married, I did that even after I was married for a little bit until I went crazy. I really went crazy and lost my mind. But I'm learning that I already know what I want.

"I want somebody that's gonna take accountability," Lil Scrappy said about the Bambi situation. "That's knowledgeable about life, God... With or without kids already." We'll see whether or not Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's new season contains any more fiery reflections on this story, and who will nearly throw hands next.

