Bambi Appears To Respond To Lil Scrappy Expecting Another Child With A Woman

That baby shower got a lot of folks talking...

Lil Scrappy surprised fans this week when he posted up at a baby shower with his baby mama Shakira, who's child – his fifth – is on the way. They're very excited to welcome their boy in the world, although it's unclear if they actually have a relationship or if they will just remain amicable coparents. Regardless, it seems like Scrappy's ex wife and fellow Love & Hip Hop alum Bambi Benson responded to this news. She announced her children's book on Saturday (November 2), which is called "A New Baby For Us." Bambi shared the cover, encouraged users to pre-order it for ten dollars, and revealed that it's about explaining a partner's new baby to that partner's kids, seemingly a reflection of the former couple's children.

"When their dad announces they’re getting a new sibling, the three children have lots of questions," Bambi's book description reads, apparently mirroring Lil Scrappy's unborn child. "As they adjust to the idea of a growing family, they learn that love doesn’t divide, it multiples! Together, they create a world of imagination, joy and endless adventures, even as they navigate the changes in their family. This heartwarming story shows that even with big changes, family love is endless."

Bambi Seemingly Reacts To Lil Scrappy's Unborn Child

"Thank you, guys, for all of the pre-orders," Bambi shared on her Instagram Story. "I truly pray this story will help some of you explain new family changes in a gentle way to your children." She and Lil Scrappy seem like they're in a great place now, even though we know that it's not always going to be easy after a divorce. Hopefully things stay friendly and family-oriented, something that messages like these certainly help foment.

Meanwhile, Erica Dixon – the mother of Lil Scrappy's oldest child – seemingly hasn't addressed his unborn child yet. Maybe she, like a lot of fans, has more questions than answers about the whole thing. But at the end of the day, it's none of our business. We'll see if Bambi ever explicitly connects her new children's book to Scrappy's fifth child, and how all these relationship dynamics continue to inform each other and evolve in the near future.

