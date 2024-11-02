Lil Scrappy & Hairstylist Celebrate Their Unborn Child At Baby Shower

Lil Scrappy has a baby on the way.

Lil Scrappy is certainly no stranger to relationship drama, especially as it pertains to his exes Bambi and Erica Dixon. Recently, however, it was revealed that someone new has been added to the mix. According to Bossip, hairstylist and former Pick A Side contestant Shakira Hardy is currently pregnant with his fifth child. Reportedly, the two of them met during a taping of the show and later connected off-camera.

In various clips posted by both Scrappy and Shakira, the two of them are seen celebrating their unborn child at a baby shower. She confirmed that they're expecting a boy, and thanked him for all of his help with the event. “Shoutout to my baby daddy for making sure he was there and hands-on Thank youuuuuu," she wrote.

Lil Scrappy & Shakira Host A Baby Shower For Unborn Child

Rumors that Scrappy was expecting another child started earlier this year when Now That’s TV star Nya Ray took to TikTok to do the "Put A Finger Down Challenge." In her video, she revealed that she allegedly had a threesome with Scrappy and Shakira while pursuing Scrappy, and later found out Shakira was pregnant with his child. Allegedly, they used protection, but Nya eventually left the two of them alone to go pick up her daughter. She alleged that after finding out about Shakira's pregnancy, she asked him what happened after she left, and he claimed he couldn't remember because he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Nya also alleged that Scrappy tried to pressure her to talk Shakira out of having the child.