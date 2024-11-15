Bambi Has Fans In A Frenzy After Posting Flirty Photo With Unknown Man

Bambi recently sparked speculation that she has a new boo.

It's no secret that Bambi has dealt with her fair share of relationship issues in recent years. The reality star decided to part ways with her ex Lil Scrappy, with whom she shares three children, in 2023. Now, one of her latest posts has led supporters to believe that she could have her sights set on a new man. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to repost a photo of herself getting up close and personal with someone, who used a series of red heart emojis in his caption.

Unsurprisingly, her post has earned big reactions from social media users in The Shade Room's comment section. Many are comparing the man's appearance to the late King Von's. Others are congratulating Bambi on what they speculate to be a new relationship. “It’s cr*zy how we all think the same because I said ‘Von?!’ Immediately too," one fan writes. "Having a photo shoot to show that you’re dating is cr*zy," another jokes.

Bambi Poses With Rayface During Music Video Shoot

The photo was originally posted by the rapper Rayface, however, who goes by @rayfacesmm on Instagram. Subsequent posts on his Instagram Story appear to suggest that the photo was taken during a music video shoot, seemingly debunking theories that they're a couple. Regardless, fans are looking forward to seeing what they've come up with. While there may not be any major developments in Bambi's love life these days, the same can't be said for her ex, Lil Scrappy.