Bambi Has Fans In A Frenzy After Posting Flirty Photo With Unknown Man

BYCaroline Fisher824 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Adizia "Bambi" Benson attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Bambi recently sparked speculation that she has a new boo.

It's no secret that Bambi has dealt with her fair share of relationship issues in recent years. The reality star decided to part ways with her ex Lil Scrappy, with whom she shares three children, in 2023. Now, one of her latest posts has led supporters to believe that she could have her sights set on a new man. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to repost a photo of herself getting up close and personal with someone, who used a series of red heart emojis in his caption.

Unsurprisingly, her post has earned big reactions from social media users in The Shade Room's comment section. Many are comparing the man's appearance to the late King Von's. Others are congratulating Bambi on what they speculate to be a new relationship. “It’s cr*zy how we all think the same because I said ‘Von?!’ Immediately too," one fan writes. "Having a photo shoot to show that you’re dating is cr*zy," another jokes.

Read More: Bambi Appears To Respond To Lil Scrappy Expecting Another Child With A Woman

Bambi Poses With Rayface During Music Video Shoot

The photo was originally posted by the rapper Rayface, however, who goes by @rayfacesmm on Instagram. Subsequent posts on his Instagram Story appear to suggest that the photo was taken during a music video shoot, seemingly debunking theories that they're a couple. Regardless, fans are looking forward to seeing what they've come up with. While there may not be any major developments in Bambi's love life these days, the same can't be said for her ex, Lil Scrappy.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that he's expecting a baby boy with a hairstylist, Shakira Hardy. According to Bossip, Hardy was a contestant on Pick A Side and eventually connected with Scrappy off-camera. “Shoutout to my baby daddy for making sure he was there and hands-on Thank youuuuuu," she wrote on social media after sharing clips and photos from their baby shower.

Read More: Momma Dee Gets Real About Lil Scrappy's Relationship With Bambi

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...