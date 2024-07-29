Lil Scrappy & Bambi Benson Clarify Their Relationship Status On Instagram Live

The Love & Hip-Hop co-stars speak out.

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta co-stars Lil Scrappy and Bambi Benson got on Instagram live to clarify their relationship. The two of them were married from 2017 to 2023, and had three kids together. They divorced last year, but continue to co-parent their kids, Xylo, Breland, and Cali.

In a recent Instagram live stream, the two of them addressed questions regarding the status of their relationship. They reiterated that they are continuing to co-parent their kids. They also confirmed that neither of them were leaving the show. The pair have both been series regulars for over ten years. The two of them also addressed a fan. The fan claimed that their network wanted to break them up for added drama. Scrappy said that they always had to go their separate ways, and that MTV did not "give a f*ck." Based on the clips from the live stream, they are still on good terms. The pair laughed and joked with one another several times, any animosity seemingly put to rest.

Lil Scrappy & Bambi Benson Address Their Relationship

Lil Scrappy has been linked to his ex, Erica Dixon, ever since he and Benson split. Dixon was an original member of the Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta cast, but left for a few years before returning in a limited role in 2018. Bambi Benson filed a court order against Scrappy in April after Dixon posted images on social media of their children, which reportedly violated the terms of their divorce agreement. The court filing did not specify that Dixon was the offending party, but fans of the show quickly figured out who she was referring to.