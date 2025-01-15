Bambi Puts Lil Scrappy On Blast For Calling Her A "Baby Mama"

BYElias Andrews
Celebrities Attend New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 09: Rapper Lil Scrappy and Adiz 'Bambi' Benson attend New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on February 09, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin#SPORT/Getty Images)
She put him in his place.

Bambi Benson and Lil Scrappy have had a tumultuous romance. They were married, they have three kids together, and they co-star on Love and Hip Hop. They are perfectly suited to reality TV because they are often, seemingly, at each other's throat. January 14 was no different. A clip from the show surfaced, and Lil Scrappy caught absolute hell for referring to Bambi as his "baby mama." The statement was made in relation to another topic, but as soon as Bambi heard the term, she was angry.

"Don't refer to me as your baby mama," Bambi Benson asserted. Lil Scrappy seemed as though he knew he had made a mistake, and asked what his ex meant. He didn't have time to do much else, though. The rest of the table interjected and noted that Bambi is his ex-wife. Not simply the mother of his kids. "That is your ex-wife," a fellow cast member asserted. Lil Scrappy tried to explain that he was simply referring to the fact that Bambi is the mother of his kids, but the show cut to an aside. "You will never refer to me as your baby mama," Bambi Benson asserted. "Because you married me and I gave you three children."

Bambi Told Lil Scrappy To Call Her His "Ex-Wife"

Bambi and Lil Scrappy might be separated, but there has been long-standing confusion over their status as a romantic pairing. So much so, in fact, that they got on Instagram Live to address the confusion last summer. Both parties assured fans that they would remain on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta and co-parent their children. They are on the same page when it comes to their kids, so regardless of the drama that'll surface elsewhere, they will have a baseline understanding. This may be why the "baby mama" comment left such a bad taste in the reality star's mouth.

Bambi Benson reflected on her marriage to Lil Scrappy during an appearance on the Small Doses pod. She claimed that she did a lot for him, and ultimately grew tired of their dynamic. "Our relationship was based on me coddling him in the beginning," she explained. "I didn’t have any problem with none of that stuff, I never did. But when I started having kids, I have to take care of the kids and I have to take care of me, and also have to work."

