Vybz Kartel Rocks Drake Gifted OVO Chain To Honor Back-To-Back Sold Out New York Concerts Since Prison Release

Drake sent an owl to Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel who made his return to the Big Apple last week after a two-decade absence. Kartel performed two star-studded sold-out shows at the Barclay in Brooklyn. A clip has began circulating social media with Vybz Kartel donning a custom OVO owl chain gifted to him by Drake. In the clip, Kartel recites lines from Drake’s “Back-to-Back” to celebrate his sold-out shows. The golden owl chain is filled with colorful diamonds.

Vybz Kartel, the Jamaican dancehall powerhouse, has long influenced Drake’s sonic evolution. His lyricism, cadence, and boundary-pushing sound shaped the Toronto artist’s appreciation for Caribbean culture. Drake hasn’t kept that influence a secret. In a 2016 interview, he named Kartel as “one of his biggest inspirations,” a powerful acknowledgment from one of hip-hop’s most globally recognized figures. That praise wasn’t performative—it was a nod to the genre-defining reach of Kartel’s catalog and his dominance in dancehall’s modern era.

Drake & Vybz Kartel

By gifting the OVO chain, Drake solidified what fans have long observed: Kartel’s imprint runs deep in his music. The exchange is more than fanfare—it’s cultural homage. Drake’s admiration stretches beyond aesthetics or sound. It’s political, too. Over the years, he’s expressed solidarity with the “Free Vybz Kartel” movement, echoing concerns from fans and activists who question the fairness of Kartel’s legal ordeal and continued imprisonment. The chain, in that light, becomes a quiet but deliberate statement. It acknowledges not just Kartel’s music, but his struggle.