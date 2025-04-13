Vybz Kartel Rocks Drake Gifted OVO Chain To Honor Back-To-Back Sold Out New York Concerts Since Prison Release

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MOBO Awards 2025 – Show
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Vybz Kartel performs during the MOBO Awards 2025 at the Utilita Arena on February 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Vybz Kartel sided with Drake in the battle with Kendrick Lamar. The Dancehall legend claims Drake the better artist.

Drake sent an owl to Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel who made his return to the Big Apple last week after a two-decade absence. Kartel performed two star-studded sold-out shows at the Barclay in Brooklyn. A clip has began circulating social media with Vybz Kartel donning a custom OVO owl chain gifted to him by Drake. In the clip, Kartel recites lines from Drake’s “Back-to-Back” to celebrate his sold-out shows. The golden owl chain is filled with colorful diamonds.

Vybz Kartel, the Jamaican dancehall powerhouse, has long influenced Drake’s sonic evolution. His lyricism, cadence, and boundary-pushing sound shaped the Toronto artist’s appreciation for Caribbean culture. Drake hasn’t kept that influence a secret. In a 2016 interview, he named Kartel as “one of his biggest inspirations,” a powerful acknowledgment from one of hip-hop’s most globally recognized figures. That praise wasn’t performative—it was a nod to the genre-defining reach of Kartel’s catalog and his dominance in dancehall’s modern era.

More: Cardi B, Safaree & More Live It Up At Vybz Kartel’s First American Show In Two Decades

Drake & Vybz Kartel

By gifting the OVO chain, Drake solidified what fans have long observed: Kartel’s imprint runs deep in his music. The exchange is more than fanfare—it’s cultural homage. Drake’s admiration stretches beyond aesthetics or sound. It’s political, too. Over the years, he’s expressed solidarity with the “Free Vybz Kartel” movement, echoing concerns from fans and activists who question the fairness of Kartel’s legal ordeal and continued imprisonment. The chain, in that light, becomes a quiet but deliberate statement. It acknowledges not just Kartel’s music, but his struggle.

What makes the gesture even more resonant is its timing. Kartel remains behind bars, yet his influence refuses to dim. He continues to release music, engage fans, and remain a central figure in global conversations around dancehall. For Drake to extend this symbol while Kartel is still confined sends a message: influence isn’t limited by circumstance. Greatness persists. Culture remembers. In an industry quick to move on, Drake’s tribute feels intentional. It’s a reminder of dancehall’s lasting impact on hip-hop. It’s also a declaration that musical ancestry matters. The OVO chain isn’t just a gift—it’s a seal of respect from one titan to another, linking Kingston to Toronto, dancehall to rap, legacy to future.

More: Vybz Kartel Hints At New Drake Collabs While Declaring His Victory In Kendrick Lamar Battle

[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Wireless Festival 2021 Music Drake Rocks "Free Vybz Kartel" Shirt To Celebrate Kartel's Release From Prison 4.6K
NBA: Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors Music Vybz Kartel Hints At New Drake Collabs While Declaring His Victory In Kendrick Lamar Battle 1.6K
The Official Welcome Back Concert - Backstage Music Vybz Kartel's Homecoming: From Prison Release To The Grammys & Beyond 2.6K
MOBO Awards 2025 – Show Music Vybz Kartel Set For Epic U.S. Comeback With First American Show in 20 Years 1119