Vybz Kartel Sports Custom Drake-Gifted OVO Chain During Stream With Kai Cenat

BY Caroline Fisher
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Vybz Kartel attends the MOBO Awards 2025 at the Utilita Arena on February 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Drake recently surprised Vybz Kartel with a special gift in honor of his release from prison and back-to-back shows in New York City.

Vybz Kartel was released from prison last summer after spending over a decade behind bars, and now, he's making the most of his newfound freedom. Recently, for example, he teamed up with Kai Cenat for a wild livestream. Several fun clips from the stream are making their rounds online, showcasing their dancing, Spice's appearance, and more.

Social media users were also quick to notice that Kartel showed up wearing his custom OVO chain, as seen in a photo shared by Akademiks TV. This was gifted to him by Drake himself earlier this month in celebration of the end of his longwinded legal battle. It arrived just in time for the artist's two sold-out shows at Barclays Center in New York City, which marked his first American performances in more than 20 years.

Several of the beloved dancehall icon's peers were there to cheer him on, including Cardi B, Safaree, and more. Safaree shared multiple videos from one of the shows on social media, making it clear that he was incredibly moved by it. "I cried real tears tonight," he captioned one of them on Instagram.

Vybz Kartel New York

"This is a monumental moment for me and the culture," Kartel said of the historic shows. "To be back on U.S. soil performing for my fans is a blessing that I don’t take lightly. The wait is finally over. New York, get ready.”

During an interview with Billboard this month, Kartel was asked how it felt to be back in New York after all this time. "It feels blessed," he revealed. "You know, because, remember, it’s been 20 years. So for me to be here now, it’s just a feeling of jubilation. It’s a triumphant feeling [...] I’m here with my family, not just my family, family. I’m here with CJ, the promoter, she’s family as well. TJ, Scatter, the whole crew. It feels amazing, and I feel blessed."

