Vybz Kartel Sports Custom Drake-Gifted OVO Chain During Stream With Kai Cenat

Vybz Kartel was released from prison last summer after spending over a decade behind bars, and now, he's making the most of his newfound freedom. Recently, for example, he teamed up with Kai Cenat for a wild livestream. Several fun clips from the stream are making their rounds online, showcasing their dancing, Spice's appearance, and more.

Social media users were also quick to notice that Kartel showed up wearing his custom OVO chain, as seen in a photo shared by Akademiks TV. This was gifted to him by Drake himself earlier this month in celebration of the end of his longwinded legal battle. It arrived just in time for the artist's two sold-out shows at Barclays Center in New York City, which marked his first American performances in more than 20 years.

Several of the beloved dancehall icon's peers were there to cheer him on, including Cardi B, Safaree, and more. Safaree shared multiple videos from one of the shows on social media, making it clear that he was incredibly moved by it. "I cried real tears tonight," he captioned one of them on Instagram.

Vybz Kartel New York

"This is a monumental moment for me and the culture," Kartel said of the historic shows. "To be back on U.S. soil performing for my fans is a blessing that I don’t take lightly. The wait is finally over. New York, get ready.”