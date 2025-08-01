Vybz Kartel, the King of the Dancehall, hits the road the rest of 2025.

After serving 13 years in prison, Kartel returns to pop culture bigger than ever and read to give the world what they've been missing. He unveils the upcoming 2025 world tour, known as the "Worl Boss Tour," with new merchandise collection in support of the event. The drop, available now at VybzKartelWorld.com, blends fashion, legacy, and culture as the incarcerated musician continues to influence the genre from behind bars.

The collection arrives amid heightened fan anticipation surrounding Kartel’s potential appearance on tour next year. Though currently serving a life sentence for murder, Kartel's legal team continues to pursue appeals, and his creative output remains steady. This new merchandise signals a broader cultural campaign as the artist seeks to maintain his global footprint.

The “Worl Boss Tour” collection includes apparel and memorabilia that reference pivotal moments in Kartel’s career. One standout item is the “Last Man Standing” T-shirt, commemorating his iconic 2008 clash with fellow artist Mavado at Sting. Designed by Creative Director Justin Seepaul, the shirt’s back print features several of Kartel’s biggest hits, including “Clarks” and “Summertime.”

Vybz Kartel “Worl Boss Tour”

Another featured item is the official “Worl Boss Tour” shirt, which lists stops from Kartel’s upcoming 2025 tour. Though Kartel himself may not appear in person, the tour is expected to feature collaborators and performances inspired by his catalog. According to promotional materials, six U.S. arenas are already sold out, with more international dates expected soon.

The collection also includes a limited-edition tumbler branded with STR8 VYBZ RUM, Kartel’s popular alcohol line. Organizers describe the item as both a drinking vessel and a collector’s item for loyal fans.

Kartel’s influence in dancehall remains substantial despite his incarceration. His name continues to trend in Caribbean music circles, and his lyrical catalog dominates streaming platforms. With merchandise, music, and rumored tour developments unfolding, the artist appears to be extending his brand well beyond the confines of prison walls.