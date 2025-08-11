Vybz Kartel has certainly kept himself busy since getting out of prison after a 13-year stay last year. He put on his first performances in the U.S. in over two decades back in April, selling out Barclays Center in New York City two nights in a row. He's also currently making his way around the world on his "Worl Boss Tour," which will see him hit cities like London, Manchester, Malta, and more in the coming months.

Amid all of this, Vybz Kartel has even made time to enjoy his newfound freedom, as evidenced by a new clip shared by Live Bitez on Instagram. In the clip, an unknown woman can be seen whining on him at what appears to be a house party. He seemed to be having a blast, but unsurprisingly, social media users have some questions.

Many, for instance, are wondering how his fiancée Sidem Ozturk feels about all of this. "Where is Sidem ?," one Instagram commenter asks. "A lot to unpack here," another claims.

Vybz Kartel & Sidem Ozturk

For now, Vybz Kartel hasn't addressed fans' concerns, and neither has Ozturk. The two of them met back in 2025 while the Jamaican dancehall icon was still behind bars. In November of last year, he proposed, making things official after nearly a decade. He shared footage of the proposal on Instagram, also writing a heartfelt caption dedicated to his wife-to-be.

"You were there when I needed you most and I'll never leave you baby," he declared. "I cherish all the times you came to visit me and told me that it's going to be ok. I cherish all the times we spoke on the phone and in real life in the box."