Vybz Kartel Proposes To Girlfriend After Getting Engaged In Prison

The dancehall icon is now taken.

Vybz Kartel was sentenced to life in prison in 2014. The dancehall legend was looking at spending the rest of his days behind bars, and yet, he got engaged. He proposed to Sidem Öztürk while still locked up. Now that his sentence has been overturned, however, and he is a free man, Vybz Kartel decided to do it the right way. The Jamaican deejay posted a heartfelt video to Instagram on November 4. He decided to surprise Öztürk with an official engagement ring and a proper, down on one knee proposal. She loved it.

Vybz Kartel can be seen flashing the engagement ring to the camera before walking into a hotel room and getting on one knee. Öztürk seemed genuinely shocked by the proposal, and the two share some very romantic on camera. Vybz Kartel decided to share some more information regarding the proposal courtesy of his IG caption. "You were there when I needed you most and I'll never leave you baby," the musical icon stated. "I cherish all the times you came to visit me and told me that it's going to be ok. I cherish all the times we spoke on the phone and in real life in the box."

Read More: Sidem Ozturk Reveals Why She Moved To Jamaica Before Vybz Kartel Was Released

Vybz Kartel Claims His Fiancee Initially "Stalked" Him

Vybz Kartel also confirmed that he has now proposed to his fiancee in prison and in real life. "We laughed together we cried together and now we celebrate together," the artist added. "You're my best friend and my companion and I pray to God we stay together for as long as I Live. I love you." Vybz Kartel and Sidem Öztürk linked up for the first time in 2015. The former claimed that Öztürk found him by "stalking" the IG account of his baby mama's account. She was, evidently, committed to tracking down the so-called man of her dreams.