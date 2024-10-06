Sidem Ozturk Reveals Why She Moved To Jamaica Before Vybz Kartel Was Released

Sidem Ozturk is dedicated to her fiancée Vybz Kartel.

Sidem Ozturk may have chastised her fiancée when he flirted with fans online, but she's still very dedicated to Vybz Kartel. Moreover, she recently joined Gucci Mane's wife Keyshia Ka'oir for a new interview, during which Ka'oir asked Ozturk why she moved to Jamaica even before Kartel was released from prison. As you can see from the clip below, Gucci's girl was pretty shocked and even perhaps impressed at this show of loyalty.

"I didn't think about [if Vybz Kartel wouldn't be released]," Sidem Ozturk revealed. "That was not an option. [...] Honestly, [my family] didn't know at first. *laughs* They didn't know at first. It was just, like, he asked me to come. And then from there, it was just, how can I say no? And then my family, I've never lived apart from my family. So it was a bit – they didn't really know how deep it was. I didn't really tell anyone except for my friends how deep it really was. And then, I just, I couldn't say no. And I just flew out, and my mom later found out that I flew out for him.

Sidem Ozturk Flew Out For Vybz Kartel Before His Release

"So you're persistent," Keyshia Ka'oir told Sidem Ozturk when she began telling her Vybz Kartel story. "This is what you call faith, guys. Like, you are filled with faith. Like, 'I'm moving to Jamaica. This is going to be my man, and he's coming out of prison, and can't nobody stop me.'" Of course, fans most likely know at this point how much Ozturk and Kartel have professed their love for one another on social media. It's been quite wholesome to witness, especially when paired up with his return to live performances and releasing more music.