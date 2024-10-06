Sidem Ozturk Reveals Why She Moved To Jamaica Before Vybz Kartel Was Released

BYGabriel Bras Nevares101 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
HOT 97's "On The Reggae Tip" Live - September 2, 2005
Vybez Cartel and Macka Diamond during HOT 97's "On The Reggae Tip" Live - September 2, 2005 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by John Ricard/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Sidem Ozturk is dedicated to her fiancée Vybz Kartel.

Sidem Ozturk may have chastised her fiancée when he flirted with fans online, but she's still very dedicated to Vybz Kartel. Moreover, she recently joined Gucci Mane's wife Keyshia Ka'oir for a new interview, during which Ka'oir asked Ozturk why she moved to Jamaica even before Kartel was released from prison. As you can see from the clip below, Gucci's girl was pretty shocked and even perhaps impressed at this show of loyalty.

"I didn't think about [if Vybz Kartel wouldn't be released]," Sidem Ozturk revealed. "That was not an option. [...] Honestly, [my family] didn't know at first. *laughs* They didn't know at first. It was just, like, he asked me to come. And then from there, it was just, how can I say no? And then my family, I've never lived apart from my family. So it was a bit – they didn't really know how deep it was. I didn't really tell anyone except for my friends how deep it really was. And then, I just, I couldn't say no. And I just flew out, and my mom later found out that I flew out for him.

Read More: How Did Vybz Kartel Make Music in Jail?

Sidem Ozturk Flew Out For Vybz Kartel Before His Release

"So you're persistent," Keyshia Ka'oir told Sidem Ozturk when she began telling her Vybz Kartel story. "This is what you call faith, guys. Like, you are filled with faith. Like, 'I'm moving to Jamaica. This is going to be my man, and he's coming out of prison, and can't nobody stop me.'" Of course, fans most likely know at this point how much Ozturk and Kartel have professed their love for one another on social media. It's been quite wholesome to witness, especially when paired up with his return to live performances and releasing more music.

Meanwhile, Vybz Kartel recently gave fans another health update. For those unaware, he suffers from an auto-immune disorder known as Graves' disease, which has affected his heart condition. The dancehall singer said he's feeling better and talking to some of the best doctors in Cuba, Jamaica, and St. Vincent. Also, he's in the process of getting a visa in order to receive more treatment in the United States.

Read More: Vybz Kartel’s Ticket Prices For Homecoming Show Spark Major Debate

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...