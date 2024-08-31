Vybz Kartel’s Ticket Prices For Homecoming Show Spark Major Debate

Vybz Kartel recently announced his first performance in over 13 years.

Vybz Kartel recently got out of prison after spending 13 years behind bars, and he hasn't wasted any time getting back to work. The performer recently announced his first post-prison performance, which is scheduled for December 31 at Jamaica National Stadium. Of course, his supporters are eager to celebrate with him. Unfortunately, however, some believe that tickets are priced far too high.

For reference, tickets start at $125 USD for bleacher seats, $300 for grandstand seats, $400 for the infield standing area, and $1500 for center stage. There are also two additional tiers starting at $10K that offer attendees luxury viewing pods. The prices have sparked a major debate in The Jasmine Brand's comments section, as fans discuss whether or not they're worth it.

Vybz Kartel Announces NYE Performance At Jamaica National Stadium

While some argue that the prices are steep, many are coming to Vybz Kartel's defense, noting that it'll be a historic show. "He's simply making up on some lost money!" a supporter writes. "They coming from all over the world and Japan to see the world boss. He know his worth," another claims. Others aren't buying it and would prefer to watch clips from the performance from the comfort of their own homes. "Hell no," one Instagram user says. "How much parking lot going for?" someone else jokes.

Many also point out that these prices aren't out of the ordinary for major artists, and that it's likely he doesn't have control over them. Either way, he's sure to garner a huge crowd, as the performance has been a long time coming. What do you think of Vybz Kartel's ticket prices for his upcoming New Year's Eve show sparking a debate? Do you think they're priced too high, or are social media users simply overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.