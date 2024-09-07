Vybz Kartel’s Fiancée Sidem Ozturk Checks Him For Flirting With Fans

Sidem Ozturk wasn't happy with Vybz Kartel's recent antics.

In July of this year, Vybz Kartel was released after spending roughly 13 years in prison. The beloved dancehall performer has since made the most of his newfound freedom, even dropping a 12-track project, First Week Out. He's also been spending plenty of time with his fiancée Sidem Öztürk, who he first began corresponding with in 2015. A few years later, she visited him while he was behind bars, and he eventually proposed.

Now, they're finally able to be together outside of prison, but this too has its setbacks. In a new clip from Instagram Live, Öztürk is upset that Kartel was getting up close and personal with a couple of fans. She urged him to "treat them like groupies," while he insisted that he was simply doing his job.

Sidem Ozturk Calls Vybz Kartel Out

As expected, the clip has sparked a major debate in DJ Akademiks' comments section. While some think Öztürk had a right to be upset, others argue that it comes with the territory. "There’s showing groupies love and there’s playing in your wife face," one Instagram user claims. "What did she expect," another wonders. Hopefully, the two of them will be able to reach a compromise at some point.