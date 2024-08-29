Vybz Kartel Details Lewd Activities With Sidem Ozturk Following Release From Prison

12 years and 10 months is a long time without... Well, we'll let him explain it...

Vybz Kartel has really been enjoying life since being released from prison after 13 years, and kicked things off on the right foot. Moreover, during a new interview with Peter Rosenberg and Cipha Sounds on Juan Ep Is Life, he revealed what was the very first thing that he did when he got out. "I had sex," the dancehall legend answered, which made him and the hosts burst out in laughter. Not only that, but they even revealed that the person that he had sex with, his fiancée Sidem Ozturk, was also in the room with him when he said that.

In addition, Vybz Kartel spoke on the history of their relationship and how they already committed to each other when he was still in jail. "Yeah, she's my fiancée," he answered when Peter Rosenberg asked about marriage plans. "I proposed to her while I was in prison. Like I said, I was confident that I was getting out. Yeah, I never had any doubts that I wasn't coming out." After such a long wait, it's heartening to hear that they were always in it for the long run.

Vybz Kartel Hilariously Reveals The First Thing He Did After Being Released From Jail

Meanwhile, Vybz Kartel has also spoken about his other post-prison priorities as of late, and the main one is his health and his recovery from Graves' disease. "Just finished my morning workout," he told fans on social media while providing details on what his current goals are. "I can't overdo it yet [...] You know what I say, fitness and family? That's the greatest." Still, throughout this process, the 48-year-old has also released some music and bonded further with his fiancée, so he's got a lot going on.

Elsewhere, celebrities like Cardi B are defending his new appearance against trolls who are less sympathetic or understanding. "I do not play about f***ing Vybz Kartel," she recently ranted. "When I see y'all f***ing Americans... No offense, no offense. I mean, I'm American, but when I see y'all talking about f***ing Vybz Kartel, I be getting upset 'cause, like, not too much. Not too f***ing much. Mind your f***ing business. I do not play about f***ing Vybz Kartel, b***h. At all. At all. I do not, I do not, I do not."

