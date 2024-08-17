Vybz Kartel Shows Fans His Workout Routine Amid Recovery

ST. MARY - OCTOBER 16: Vybz Kartel performs onstage during MTV's Tempo network launch celebration October 16, 2005 in St. Mary, Jamaica. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
Vybz Kartel is recovering from Graves disease, and it's been heartening to see his post-prison release lifestyle focus on his health.

Vybz Kartel is really focusing on his health following his release from prison, especially considering his battle with Graves' disease. Moreover, he's making sure to inspire his followers to follow his lead and recently shared his workout routine on social media for supporters to witness. The dancehall legend has been very vocal about emphasizing his well-being and recovery in his newfound freedom rather than indulge in the luxuries that he's missed. "Just finished my morning workout [...]" he told his social media followers in a recent clip. "I can't overdo it yet [...] You know what I say, fitness and family? That's the greatest."

Elsewhere, Vybz Kartel is also making sure to celebrate the people in his life that have supported him all these years or are making him feel fulfilled these days. For example, he recently got matching tattoos with his fiancée Sidem Ozturk, and it's exactly the kind of wholesome couple goals content that you would expect. They got each other's names inked on their wrists or forearms, and they seem very happy together these days. Amid a lot of struggle, hard work, determination, this union and dedication is key.

Vybz Kartel Shows Off His Workout Routine

However, Vybz Kartel is apparently taking his new ink much more seriously when it comes to his freedom and jail experience. He got another tattoo commemorating his release, which depicts an eagle leaving its cage and parallels his own 13-year stint. While these seem like innocuous details to the casual eye, these symbols and engagements with art mean a lot to these individuals. With all of this in mind, it will be very motivating and inspiring to see more life updates in the coming months as fans continue to celebrate this development.

Meanwhile, Vybz Kartel also continued to prove himself as a prolific artists, and hit the ground running with a new First Week Out mixtape. As such, fans have been enjoying his wealth of music in his catalog in addition to feeling great about his personal journey. We'll see what other updates emerge amid this whole process, and what other lessons and inspirations we can find. So if you're looking for an excuse or a reason to hit the gym, this is your sign.

