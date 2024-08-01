Vybz Kartel Freed: Everything We Know About The Dancehall Legend's Release

Jamaican dancehall icon Vybz Kartel, born Adidja Palmer, has been released from prison after judges ruled he should not face a retrial for murder, BBC reports. Kartel, who was imprisoned in 2014 for the alleged murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams, has always maintained his innocence. His conviction was overturned by UK judges in March. On Wednesday, appeal judges in Jamaica decided the case would not go back to court. This decision marks the end of a long legal battle for the 48-year-old artist, who is said to be in poor health after spending 13 years in custody. Here’s everything we know about his release and the events leading up to it.

The Initial Conviction & Appeal

Vybz Kartel was convicted in 2014 alongside co-defendants Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John. The prosecution argued that Kartel and his associates were involved in the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams in August 2011. Williams and another man, Lamar Chow, were reportedly summoned to Kartel’s house after failing to return two unlicensed firearms. Chow testified that they were attacked and that he saw Williams lying motionless on the ground before the house was burned down. Williams' body was never found.

Despite their consistent claims of innocence, Kartel and his co-defendants were sentenced to life in prison. Kartel, specifically, received a minimum term of 35 years. Following his conviction, Kartel appealed to courts in Jamaica, which upheld the verdict. However, his legal team did not relent and took the case to the Privy Council in London, Jamaica’s highest court of appeal.

The Privy Council Ruling

Vybz Kartel during The Official Welcome Back Concert - Backstage at Nassau Coliseum in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

In March, the Privy Council in London ruled that the conviction was unsafe due to the presence of a biased juror. Kartel's defense had argued that a juror had attempted to bribe other members of the jury, which should have led to their removal from the trial. The Privy Council agreed. They stated that the decision not to remove the juror infringed on the defendants' fundamental right to a fair hearing. The judges concluded that this oversight was "fatal to the safety of the convictions which followed."

Decision Against A Retrial

Despite the Privy Council’s ruling, Jamaican authorities had the option to retry Kartel and his co-defendants. However, on Wednesday, Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop of Jamaica's Court of Appeal, along with two other judges, decided against a retrial. They considered several factors, including the "egregious nature and seriousness of the offense," the unavailability of access to witnesses and evidence, the passage of time, and the considerable expense of a retrial. Additionally, Kartel’s declining health played a significant role in their decision. The judges concluded that "the interests of justice do not require a new trial," and formally acquitted Kartel and his co-defendants.

Reaction To The Release

Kartel's release has sparked widespread reactions in Jamaica and beyond. Known for hits like "Clarks," "Ramping Shop," and "Summer Time," Vybz Kartel is one of Jamaica’s most influential dancehall artists. His music career, which continued to thrive even while he was imprisoned, has shaped and propelled dancehall internationally. Vybz's release is seen as a monumental moment for dancehall music.