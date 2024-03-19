Why Was Vybz Kartel Jailed?

Vybz Kartel, born on January 7, 1976, is a Jamaican musician known for his infectious dancehall music. His music is especially popular in Jamaica but has also managed to spread across the world. For example, it has been confirmed that his style influenced artists like Drake, Rihanna, and Major Lazer. However, in March 2014, Vybz Kartel was sentenced to life in prison, and jailed for the murder of one of his associates, Clive "Lizard" Williams.

Since then, the popular singer has continued releasing music from his prison cell. It’s become a massive phenomenon, especially since Jamaican prison officials have denied granting him access to recording equipment and sessions. However, his case received renewed relevance a few days ago, after he finally won his appeal to overturn his murder conviction.

The Alleged Murder

The alleged murder leading to Vybz Kartel being jailed is reported to have occurred in August 2011. Moreover, the incident is said to have taken place at Kartel's own house in Havendale, Kingston. Williams, the victim, and another man were called there for not returning two of Kartel's unlicensed firearms at an agreed-upon date. Days later, the house burned down, and Williams disappeared. At the trial, a witness, Lamar Chow, testified to seeing Williams motionless on the ground. Prosecutors also claimed Williams was killed over the lost guns, citing text messages before his alleged murder.

And just like that, Kartel and three others (Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones, Andre St. John) were convicted after a 64-day trial, one of Jamaica's longest. Kartel had been in jail for about three years as he awaited trial. At the end, he received a life sentence of a minimum of 35 years. However, the verdict would later be appealed, and the sentence would later be reduced to 32 years and six months in 2020.

Case Flaws

Although Vybz Kartel has been jailed since 2011, his legal team would vehemently argue that the messages used as evidence against him were obtained unlawfully. It’s since been contended that they were obtained in breach of Jamaican laws. As a result, they should therefore have reportedly been deemed inadmissible in court. Additionally, they claimed that the prosecution's case against Kartel was riddled with flaws, and pointed out significant discrepancies during the trial process. These include missing witness statements and the inexplicable disappearance of a compact disc containing crucial evidence.

Kartel's lawyers also raised concerns about the handling of allegations regarding jury misconduct during the trial. Specifically, they claimed that the trial judge failed to adequately address accusations that one juror had offered a substantial sum of money, 500,000 Jamaican dollars (equivalent to $3,200 USD), to fellow jurors in exchange for returning "not guilty" verdicts. This alleged misconduct, they argue, led to Vybz Kartel being jailed. These arguments were also responsible for the two appeal cases that would follow the conviction.

Appeals Against Vybz Kartel And His Co-Defendants Being Jailed

In 2020, Jamaica's Court of Appeal ruled to reduce the sentences of Vybz Kartel and his three co-defendants. It was now decided that Kartel would spend 32 years and 6 months in prison instead of 35 years. Vybz Kartel, who had been jailed since September 29, 2011, would now be considered for release in 2046. His co-defendants Shawn Campbell and Kahira Jones, also had their sentences changed to 22 years and six months. However, Andre St John’s sentence was fixed at 27 years and six months

As aforementioned, after a second appeal, Vybz Kartel's murder conviction was completely overturned 10 years later. On March 14, 2024, the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council overturned the conviction due to the issues with the jury at the time of the first sentence. The London-based council then decreed that the Jamaican Court of Appeal would decide if there should be a new trial. Kartel's lawyer, Isat Buchanan, said the next step is to head to the Court of Appeals in Jamaica.

Maintaining Relevance Despite Jail Time

In a head-scratching series of events, Vybz Kartel has managed to stay relevant in the music scene since he’s been jailed. For example, his Instagram account has stayed very active in that time. He also got engaged to a London-based social worker, who still represents his cause. Even more shocking is how he has managed to keep his music career active. In fact, the music legend released more than 50 songs in 2016 alone. His hit track "Fever," was also certified Gold in June 2020.

When asked for confirmation Jamaica's Deputy Commissioner of Corrections, Joyce Stone, said that Kartel was under investigation for making music while incarcerated. According to Stone, Kartel was not cleared to partake in the prison's rehabilitation program, which permits inmates to engage in activities like song recording. Regardless, Kartel has continued to release albums and singles since that time. He even appeared in a video interview with Fox5 to discuss his appeal case before the Privy Council which was still pending at the time.

It is also worth mentioning that the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre, where Kartel is imprisoned, is a maximum-security facility. But this would evidently not stop Kartel from maintaining his influence in the dancehall scene. A theory on how he achieved this feat occurred when Members of the Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) were summoned after discovering a tunnel leading from the Tower Street Prison in Kingston to a nearby church.

Vybz Kartel’s Health

Another factor driving Vybz Kartel's urgency to resolve his case could be related to his health. A medical assessment conducted in 2023 revealed that he has been battling Graves' Disease, a thyroid condition, for seven years. Despite medication, the condition has not improved and remains active. Additionally, Kartel suffers from two heart conditions and associated complications. Dr. Phillips, the physician mentioned in the report, has recommended surgery as soon as possible.

Kartel's private doctor has informed authorities about the worsening of his Graves' Disease and heart condition. They emphasized that without prompt surgical intervention, the situation could become life-threatening. In exclusive interviews, Kartel's attorney highlighted concerns about the inhumane conditions in prison, suggesting they pose a risk to Kartel's life. This specific reason may come in handy as the dancehall artist gears for a retrial.

