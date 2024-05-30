Vybz Kartel Denied Bail Following Overturned Murder Conviction

Vybz Kartel and his co-defendants will remain behind bars for the time being.

Vybz Kartel was arrested over a decade ago for his alleged role in the disappearance of his associate Clive "Lizard" Williams, whose body has yet to be found. In March, things began to look up for the beloved dancehall artist when he appealed his life sentence. His appeal was successful and the conviction was overturned, though he can still be retried.

Today, however, he and his co-defendants Shawn “Shawn Storm” Campbell and Andre St John appeared in court in Kingston where Supreme Court Justice Andrea Thomas denied them bail. This means that they must stay behind bars until they're formally acquitted or a decision is made regarding a retrial. “In view of the fact that their appeal is not yet determined they should remain in custody until their appeal is concluded," Justice Thomas explained. “That is until a verdict of acquittal is entered or there is a decision for a retrial."

Vybz Kartel & His Co-Defendants Will Remain Behind Bars

The ruling was announced after the men's attorney Isat Buchanan argued that “a conviction must exist for there to be authority to detain” them. The state fired back, claiming that they weren't acquitted just because their convictions were overturned by the Privy Council. Instead, they're said to be back to their pre-trial status along with "live" murder charges.