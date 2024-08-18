Cardi B Blasts People Making Fun Of Vybz Kartel's Appearance

Cardi B said that she "doesn't play" about the dancehall legend, and seemed to refer to folks joking about his lighter skin.

Cardi B is known to have some pretty strong stances on a whole lot of different matters online, and she's not afraid to make that very clear. Moreover, she recently went on a mini Twitter Spaces rant seemingly talking about how people are making fun of Vybz Kartel's lighter skin following his release from prison. Although Bardi didn't explicitly make note of this specific issue in the clip below, it's not hard to connect the dots when you look at much of the discussion surrounding the dancehall icon on the Internet. Either way, she took issue with how people are talking about him these days and will not tolerate any slander in her vicinity.

"I do not play about f***ing Vybz Kartel," Cardi B's rant about the haters began. "When I see y'all f***ing Americans... No offense, no offense. I mean, I'm American, but when I see y'all talking about f***ing Vybz Kartel, I be getting upset 'cause, like, not too much. Not too f***ing much. Mind your f***ing business. I do not play about f***ing Vybz Kartel, b***h. At all. At all. I do not, I do not, I do not."

Cardi B Defends Vybz Kartel From The Haters

Elsewhere, Cardi B also relayed some pretty exciting updates about her new album. Even though we still don't know anything about the project, it seems like she will soon be ready to share some new details with the world. The Bronx femcee recently revealed that she took all of the pictures necessary for her album covers, and that they're ready to go. Now, all she has to do is pick between them and decide on a final candidate, although we're sure that some alternate covers will also emerge.