Cardi B Fires Back At "Dweeb" Posting About Her Robbing & Drugging Men

Cardi B has fired back at a user on social media who shared an X (formerly Twitter) Spaces clip, in which she appears to say she doesn't feel any guilt for the men she previously admitted to robbing and drugging. In doing so, Cardi labeled them a "dweeb" and brought up a previous tweet they made in which they wrote: "Imagine if men had to breastfeed babies using their cocks."

In the audio clip, Cardi remarks: "Why do y'all keep writing 'Cardi drugged, whatever, robbed men,' other crap. So what? I'll do it again b*tch. I don't give a f*ck, I don't feel bad. I don't feel bad for no n****s. I'll do it the f*ck again. And y'all think y'all gagging. I talk about that sh*t on my album too. I don't give a f*ck."

Cardi B Performs At The BET Experience In Los Angeles

Cardi B at BET Experience 2024 at Crypto.com Arena on June 28, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

In response to the clip going viral, Cardi wrote on X: "Aww why you got me blocked

@kirawontmiss? Scary dweeb.. if I was to rob a man you would be the first one since you dream about breast feeding babies with your cock #GetThePedosOffTwitter." Back in 2019, a video of Cardi admitting to drugging and robbing men interested in sleeping with her during her time as a stripper surfaced online. The comments expectedly garnered tons of backlash from music fans, which prompted a statement from the Invasion of Privacy rapper. "Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive," she wrote. "I never claimed to be perfect or come from a perfect world." Check out her latest remarks on the situation below.

Cardi B Speaks Out