Cardi B Fires Back At "Dweeb" Posting About Her Robbing & Drugging Men

BYCole Blake395 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Summer Jam 2019
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 02: Cardi B performs at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 02, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)
The clip from an X Spaces conversation is going viral.

Cardi B has fired back at a user on social media who shared an X (formerly Twitter) Spaces clip, in which she appears to say she doesn't feel any guilt for the men she previously admitted to robbing and drugging. In doing so, Cardi labeled them a "dweeb" and brought up a previous tweet they made in which they wrote: "Imagine if men had to breastfeed babies using their cocks."

In the audio clip, Cardi remarks: "Why do y'all keep writing 'Cardi drugged, whatever, robbed men,' other crap. So what? I'll do it again b*tch. I don't give a f*ck, I don't feel bad. I don't feel bad for no n****s. I'll do it the f*ck again. And y'all think y'all gagging. I talk about that sh*t on my album too. I don't give a f*ck."

Read More: Cardi B Reveals She Nearly Had A Miscarriage After "Freak Accident"

Cardi B Performs At The BET Experience In Los Angeles

Cardi B at BET Experience 2024 at Crypto.com Arena on June 28, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

In response to the clip going viral, Cardi wrote on X: "Aww why you got me blocked
@kirawontmiss? Scary dweeb.. if I was to rob a man you would be the first one since you dream about breast feeding babies with your cock #GetThePedosOffTwitter." Back in 2019, a video of Cardi admitting to drugging and robbing men interested in sleeping with her during her time as a stripper surfaced online. The comments expectedly garnered tons of backlash from music fans, which prompted a statement from the Invasion of Privacy rapper. "Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive," she wrote. "I never claimed to be perfect or come from a perfect world." Check out her latest remarks on the situation below.

Cardi B Speaks Out

In other Cardi news, she recently made headlines for filing for divorce from her longtime husband, Offset. She is also expecting her third child. She and Offset already share two kids in their son Wave, 2½, and daughter Kulture, 6. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B as well as Offset on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Offset's Aimless Rant Amid Cardi B Divorce Leaves Fans Completely Stumped

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...