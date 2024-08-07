Cardi B Reveals She Nearly Had A Miscarriage After "Freak Accident"

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: Rapper Cardi B performs onstage during the 92.3 Real Street Festival at Honda Center on August 11, 2019 in Anaheim, California.
Apparently, a lot of morphine was needed to treat the pain.

Cardi B is expecting a third child with now two-time ex-husband, Offset. However, according to HipHopDX, The Bronx, New Yorker could have been dealing with another harrowing obstacle this year. Cardi B recently hosted a X Spaces after the exciting news divulging on the fact that she nearly suffered a miscarriage thanks to a "f***ing freak accident". She never goes into detail about what exactly occurred, but the pain she was harboring was so intense that she required heavy dosages of morphine. Furthermore, the hitmaker added that she was even paralyzed.

"I don’t know how something — well, it wasn’t little, it actually hurt … It doesn’t really happen often, but it [had] become so big to the point I was literally paralyzed". However, she mentions that she's in a much better state. In a tired voice, Cardi B says, "And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come. But it didn’t. Yesterday I was feeling good. I came home, but I came home high as a kite".

Thankfully, Cardi B & Her Forthcoming Child Are Okay

Later on in the audio clip, she jokes about wanting to go back for more drugs. "Today, I woke up sober, honey. I’m dying. If I don’t feel good in four hours, I’m going to the hospital and I don’t give a f***. Ima exaggerate this s*** so I can get more morphine. Morphine me down! I don’t give a damn", she said while laughing. We can only imagine how much stress she was going through during that time. We are glad she is recovering nicely and hope that she can continue to move past this near horrific moment.

What are your thoughts on Cardi B nearly having a miscarriage? Based on her description, what do you think caused her so much pain? How do you feel about the recent news surrounding her upcoming album? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Cardi B. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

