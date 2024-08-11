Cardi B Shows Off Baby Bump After Offset's Bizarre Rant

While a lot of fans have more questions as to what's going on between Cardi B and Offset, she's just happy about her baby on the way.

Cardi B is happy to show off her pregnancy journey now that she doesn't have to tease it and hide it from fans anymore. Moreover, she recently shared some new pictures of her baby bump with fans online, rocking baggy jeans, a white top, a leather jacket, and some shades to boot. The Bronx femcee also included the caption "Time will tell" for this post, which obviously points to how far along she is, but it also made fans wonder whether this was a response to something else. Her divorce from Offset still has many fans scratching their heads as to what exactly happened, especially after the former Migo's social media rant on the matter.

"A n***a will live with you Eat off you Help his family And still b hating inside cuz they ain't pop on they own," Offset wrote on Instagram, which had many fans thinking that he was talking about himself and his relationship with Cardi B. "Be the n***a blaming the world for his f ups..... Sucka!" Regardless of whether that interpretation is true, 'Set previously denied that any cheating scandals contributed to their split. "People really need to do the research. I'm at a public place gambling at a casino with a married 8-month pregnant woman wtf I look like being outside publicly cheating SMD!!!" he shared.

Cardi B's New Baby Bump Pictures

Elsewhere, Cardi B also revealed that she nearly had a miscarriage due to a "f***ing freak accident." "I don’t know how something — well, it wasn’t little, it actually hurt…" she expressed. "It doesn’t really happen often, but it [had] become so big to the point I was literally paralyzed. And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come. But it didn’t. Yesterday I was feeling good. I came home, but I came home high as a kite.

"Today, I woke up sober, honey. I’m dying. If I don’t feel good in four hours, I’m going to the hospital and I don’t give a f**k. I'ma exaggerate this s**t so I can get more morphine. Morphine me down! I don’t give a damn," Cardi B concluded with a laugh. We'll see what else emerges in her saga with Offset and their family.