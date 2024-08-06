Cardi B Stands By Her Viral NYC Outburst

Cardi B attempted to contextualize the viral video of her yelling at a pedestrian.

Cardi B has explained what was happening in the viral clip of her seemingly yelling at a pedestrian in New York City. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday afternoon, she explained the context behind the video and fired back at users criticizing her online. “Why you touching their sh*t,” she says repeatedly in the clip. “Why you talking to them like that? They not even bothering you."

Responding to one post featuring the video, Cardi wrote: “Why y’all trying to make me sound bad?? This was July 28th and I was defending them but ok.” In another, she added: “Btches trying to be funny and make this something it’s not but I don’t care. I don’t like when people think they can bully people for no reason.. like how you gonna do all that yelling, hit their car, AND call the cops all because they taking pictures in front of a building?!”

Cardi B Steps Out In New York City

After Cardi provided the context, fans in her replies came to her defense as well. "I appreciate you standing up for these women because they don’t deserve to be harassed or disrespected!" one user wrote. Another remarked: "You’re so real, like truly. We need more people like you who stand up for what’s right." Check out Cardi's posts about the matter on X below.

Cardi B Addresses Viral Clip Of Her Yelling In NYC

The incident came amid plenty of other drama in the news cycle for Cardi. In recent days, she's dealt with rumors about going through financial trouble, which she's vehemently denied, as well as her divorce from Offset. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

