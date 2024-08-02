Cardi B Reveals Offset Is Her Baby's Father And Seeks Child Support Amid Divorce

Cardi B is ready to move on.

It's been a busy week for Cardi B and Offset, as it was recently revealed that the fan-favorite couple is going their separate ways. Reportedly, the femcee filed for divorce after seven years of marriage and is seeking primary custody of their two children. As if things weren't already complicated enough, Cardi took to Instagram yesterday to announce that she's pregnant amid rampant rumors. She showcased her baby bump in a few maternity photos, leaving social media users stunned.

Now, TMZ has obtained the divorce docs, which provide some interesting new details about the breakup. Reportedly, Cardi cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce and said she wanted property acquired during the marriage split up equitably. She's also asking Offset to pay child support for all three of their children, confirming that he's the father of her baby-to-be. There's no mention of a prenup, though this doesn't necessarily mean they don't have one.

Cardi B & Offset's Third Child Arrives Soon

Cardi B's pregnancy and the divorce brought about a lot of questions from fans, which they've yet to address. Luckily, a source recently told TMZ that this won't change the timeline of her upcoming album, despite previous concerns. She also recently announced a new collaboration with Marc Jacobs, indicating that she hasn't slowed down in the slightest. As for Offset, he took to his Instagram Story yesterday to share a clip of himself vibing to music in the back of a car, looking unbothered by these major developments in his personal life.

Unfortunately, social media users weren't convinced, and still look forward to hearing what each of them has to say about all of this. What do you think of Cardi B and Offset's divorce docs confirming that he's the father of her third child? What about the "Enough" rapper asking for child support? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.