Cardi B Reveals Offset Is Her Baby's Father And Seeks Child Support Amid Divorce

BYCaroline Fisher585 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out With Host Cardi B
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Cardi B is ready to move on.

It's been a busy week for Cardi B and Offset, as it was recently revealed that the fan-favorite couple is going their separate ways. Reportedly, the femcee filed for divorce after seven years of marriage and is seeking primary custody of their two children. As if things weren't already complicated enough, Cardi took to Instagram yesterday to announce that she's pregnant amid rampant rumors. She showcased her baby bump in a few maternity photos, leaving social media users stunned.

Now, TMZ has obtained the divorce docs, which provide some interesting new details about the breakup. Reportedly, Cardi cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce and said she wanted property acquired during the marriage split up equitably. She's also asking Offset to pay child support for all three of their children, confirming that he's the father of her baby-to-be. There's no mention of a prenup, though this doesn't necessarily mean they don't have one.

Read More: DJ Envy Reveals What Cardi B And Offset Need To Do To Save Their Relationship

Cardi B & Offset's Third Child Arrives Soon

Cardi B's pregnancy and the divorce brought about a lot of questions from fans, which they've yet to address. Luckily, a source recently told TMZ that this won't change the timeline of her upcoming album, despite previous concerns. She also recently announced a new collaboration with Marc Jacobs, indicating that she hasn't slowed down in the slightest. As for Offset, he took to his Instagram Story yesterday to share a clip of himself vibing to music in the back of a car, looking unbothered by these major developments in his personal life.

Unfortunately, social media users weren't convinced, and still look forward to hearing what each of them has to say about all of this. What do you think of Cardi B and Offset's divorce docs confirming that he's the father of her third child? What about the "Enough" rapper asking for child support? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cardi B Album Gets Massive Update Amid Offset Divorce

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...