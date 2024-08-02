Cardi B Album Gets Massive Update Amid Offset Divorce

Wireless Festival: Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Cardi B performs during the Wireless Festival at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on July 9, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)
Cardi B fans have been concerned.

It has been six years since the release of Cardi B's debut album Invasion Of Privacy. Throughout the years, Cardi has given fans a steady stream of singles. However, it has taken forever for the album to come out. Every time fans think the project is coming, something happens and it gets pushed back. At this point, some have lost hope. Meanwhile, all of the rumors and comments from Atlantic Records have suggested that the album is set to drop later this year.

Yesterday, Cardi B announced that she was pregnant. Furthermore, it was revealed that she was getting a divorce from Offset. This was all a lot for fans to take in. Not to mention, it had some questioning whether or not the album would come out. After all, her two life announcements are certainly a lot to handle all at once. Well, according to TMZ, sources close to the artist have confirmed that the album is, indeed, going to be released later this year.

Cardi B Is Still Dropping

TOPSHOT - US rapper Cardi B poses ahead of the show by Fendi for the Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week in Paris on July 6, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

An official release date has not been given. At this stage, we don't even know what the album will be called. However, it is encouraging to hear that something will be coming out this year. Only time will tell when the official announcement will take place. All we know is that Cardi's fans have been waiting patiently for over half of a decade.

Let us know if you are excited for the new Cardi B album, in the comments section down below. What are your expectations for the upcoming project? Do you believe that it will live up to expectations or will it suffer from the sophomore slump? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

...