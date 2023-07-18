Cardi B Reveals She Spent A Wild Amount On Playground Set For Kids

Cardi B has had a very interesting rise to fame. Overall, her success was built over many years. She came from a stripping background, however, she found success with reality TV. Moreover, she started to grind with her music, and it led to quite a bit of success. Eventually, once “Bodak Yellow” dropped, she became a massive star who now has a number-one album under her belt. Unfortunately, her sophomore album has yet to be released, although fans are holding out hope.

That said, she is still extremely successful, and this has allowed for lots of financial freedom. Now, she can afford anything that her heart may desire. While speaking with The New York Times, Cardi B touched on this new reality. As she explains, she has bought her family numerous houses. Additionally, when it comes to her kids, she has given them everything she never had. For instance, she went ahead and bought them a playground set that cost a pretty penny.

Cardi B Spreads The Wealth

“When I bought my mom a house, that meant a lot to me,” Cardi B explained. “When I bought my house with my husband, that meant a lot to me. When I bought another house – damn, I bought a lot of houses. But it also do be the little things, right? I just bought this playground set for my kids and it’s huge. It looks insane. And I spent in the 20 thousands for it.”

While some may find this spending to be unfathomable, for Cardi, it is just another day. You can’t help but be at least a little bit envious. Let us know what you think of this revelation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

