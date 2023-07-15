A fan recently took to to TikTok to share a tearful clip of her listening to Cardi B’s collaboration with GloRilla, “Tomorrow 2.” The raunchy lyrics play in the user’s car as they cry. “Me crying to this song because it was one of the songs I played around my boyfriend before he died is cr*zy,” they wrote. The rapper replied to the video on Twitter, giving the fan her condolences in typical Cardi fashion.

“Awwww,” she wrote, “I guess …..He in heaven turning up!” Cardi’s brazen response to the tragedy got social media users talking. On one hand, many believe that making light of such a terrible situation is offensive. On the other, however, some say that the fan herself made light of it first, and Cardi was simply playing into her joke.

Read More: Cardi B & Offset’s Kids Look Like New Yorker’s Sister, Hennessy Carolina, Twitter Says

Cardi B Gives Her Condolences In Her Own Way

Awwww …I guess …..He in heaven turning up! https://t.co/JYzsXiUWit — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 15, 2023

“It’s not weird to me,” one Twitter user says of the fan mourning to the track. “I have been interviewing people about their grief stories for a project and it’s these small really specific things, a song the person likes, an annoying habit, that they talk about the most.” “What happened to ‘my condolences’ ‘sorry for your loss’ ‘may he rest in peace’ like?????,” another asks. Regardless, it’s clear that the artist meant no ill will, likely just trying to lift the fan’s spirits.

In other news, Cardi B and her partner Offset recently celebrated the fifth birthday of their daughter, Kulture. “Happy birthday to my pretty princess,” she wrote earlier this week. “It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more.” The couple has been dealing with some public drama recently, after Offset accused Cardi of cheating on him. She assured social media users that she didn’t, telling them he was simply “acting st*pid.” “If I was giving this p*ssy to anybody, it would be out,” she added.

Read More: Cardi B’s Influence On This Generation’s Women In Rap

[Via]