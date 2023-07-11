From practically the moment a baby is born, family members begin to interject their opinions on who the little one resembles the most, sometimes even leading to feuds. Of course, after carrying an infant for nine months, not to mention going through the trauma of giving birth, it’s reasonable for a woman to want to see some of her own face in her offspring. Luckily for Cardi B and Offset, their two little ones appear to be a perfect mix of them both, though some Twitter users think that another family member’s genes came through for Kulture and Wave too.

While celebrating her 5-year-old daughter’s birthday this week, the Hustlers actress shared plenty of adorable Kulture content on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my pretty princess. It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more 💖🎀🍰🎂,” Cardi wrote in a post on Monday (July 10). We’ve also had several glimpses at their son, Wave, sharing a smiley video with Offset and the pouty young boy.

Are Kulture and Wave Their Auntie Hennessy Carolina’s Mini-Mes?

While traits from both Cardi and Offset can be found in their children’s faces, a Twitter user suggested that the former stripper’s sister could be mistaken for their mother too. “All the babies look like Hennessy [Carolina] 😂,” they wrote. In the comments, some have suggested it’s only due to Bardi’s past plastic surgery that her little sibling bears a stronger resemblance to the kids. “I think they look like Cardi too (before her enhancements…absolutely no shade). Beautiful babies 😍,” someone shared.

Apart from celebrating her firstborn’s fifth birthday this week, Cardi B has also been hyping up her latest collaboration – FendiDa Rappa’s “Point Me 2.” In her usual fashion, the fashionista has been twerking up a storm to promote her work, from Paris, France to her luxury bubble bath. See for yourself at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

