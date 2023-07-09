Cardi B has come a long way from her humble beginnings, and since she’s carved a spot out for herself at the top of the rap game, it’s easy to forget exactly where she came from. Prior to becoming the performer we know and love today, the 30-year-old was working at strip clubs around New York City. She spent years perfecting her craft as a dancer and learning how to use her bodacious body to bring in the money she needed to make her vision come true.

While she’s now a married mother of two, that hasn’t stopped Cardi from reminding us that she’s still an expert at twerking. Whether during a performance or streaming on Instagram, the Hustlers actress is always ready to make fans (and her man) drool over her behind. She put on a show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, and now that her “Point Me 2” collab with FendiDa Rappa is out, Bardi’s booty-shaking bouts have only become more frequent.

Cardi B is Throwin’ Cat

On Saturday (July 8) afternoon, her feed lit up with a video that finds the Grammy Award winner throwing it back everywhere from in front of the Eiffel Tower to in her glamorous bathtub. “SHE PLAYIN WAP, SHE THROWIN’ CAT IN THE UBER BLACK !!!…… By the way that’s my bedroom 🖤,” Cardi wrote in the caption, quoting her own catchy bars. As expected, a portion of the comment section is shaming her for expressing herself sexually after having children. Thankfully, the Bardi Gang is showing plenty of support for their favourite female lyricist (and her cake).

Cardi B has obviously been twerking up a storm thanks to her latest remix’s success, but she’s not the only rap diva we’ve seen clapping their cheeks this weekend. The New Yorker’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” collaborator, Latto, went wild during a night out in support of her friend on IG. See for yourself at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

