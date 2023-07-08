It’s been over a year since Latto made a bang with her 777 record, and her fans are excited to hear what she has in store next. The Atlanta-based baddie began 2023 with a bang, working with producer Dr. Luke and singer LU KALA on the super catchy “Lottery,” and she later joined Mellow Buckzz on “Boom Pt. 2.” For her first solo effort in a minute, Latto gave us “Put It On Da Floor,” which resulted in some tension with Coi Leray but ultimately has brought her massive success.

In the weeks after sharing her contender for Song of the Summer, the blonde beauty tapped Cardi B to join her on the remix. They called it “Put It On Da Floor Again,” and it finds the mother of two providing arguably some of her best work in a minute. Hip-hop heads were unsure how Bardi would manage to top that verse. However, she’s impressed them this New Music Friday (July 7) with “Point Me 2,” a remix of FendiDa Rapper’s “Point Me To The Sl**s.”

Latto Reacts to Cardi B’s “Point Me 2”

As the new remix continues to gain traction online, Cardi can hardly keep up with all the support she’s getting. Latto is among those helping to promote the song, sharing a video of her shaking her booty for the camera while the 30-year-old’s latest arrival plays. Aside from that celebration, there’s also the $10K Chanel bag that Cardi got as a gift from her friend.

While the love between the “Put It On Da Floor Again” collaborators is at an all-time high, it seems another New York rap diva is far less pleased with the 777 artist’s latest looks. The latter has been sporting some looks that appear to take inspiration from Ice Spice’s wardrobe recently, causing subliminal messages to fly on YouTube. Read everything we know so far at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

