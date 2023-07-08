Recently, Cardi B showed off her moves at the club during Paris Fashion Week. She was spotted Thursday night (July 6), twerking it up in a green satin gown. The striking, low-cut dress featured butterfly designs, which she paired with some bright pink heels. Cardi also rocked her Balenciaga handbag, a long necklace, and some bold hoops.

Earlier this week, Cardi B also hopped on a remix of FendiDa Rapper’s “Point Me To The Sl**s.” The remix is titled “Point Me 2.” Her verse, which she says she wrote by herself, has gotten a ton of praise. She also impressed fans with her appearance in the music video, where she again showed off her signature dance moves. Latto, who Cardi collaborated with on “Put It On Da Floor Again,” also recently shared a clip of herself enjoying the track.

Cardi B At Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B and Gaurav Gupta attend the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Recently, some rumors concerning Cardi’s relationship with the father of her children, Offset, have been circulated. Last month, he accused the “WAP” rapper of cheating on him, writing, “My wife f***ing a n***a on me gang. Y’all n****s know how I come.” Cardi B later shared a response on social media, insisting that his claims are next to impossible due to her celebrity status. “Listen, don’t pay attention to that country man,” she said. “That motherf***er spiraling and thinking sh*t.” Cardi continued, “Come on, y’all. I’m f***ing Cardi B n***as. I think sometimes motherf***ers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p***y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

Despite the public drama, the couple appear to be on good terms. They were recently photographed together, getting handsy at Paris Fashion Week. Earlier this week, Offset also expressed his thoughts on Cardi’s twerking in the “Point 2 Me” music video.

