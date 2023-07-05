Cardi B recently went to France for Paris Fashion Week, where she was photographed countless times. A new clip shows Cardi walking to her car surrounded by paparazzi, taking the opportunity to compare French paparazzi to American paparazzi. She ranted about American photographers seeking unflattering images of celebs in order to pick them apart, claiming that the French don’t do that.

“You guys are the best,” she’s heard telling the photographers. “I really love the paparazzi out here because let me tell you about the f*ckin’ American paparazzi… When you guys put [up] pictures of celebrities, you guys make sure that they look nice. You guys make sure that they take good pictures. I don’t know why American paparazzi, they will really post a picture of you looking like this [Makes a face]. That’s f***ed up. Y’all want pictures of celebrities looking bad so people can make fun of them, shred them, put their confidence down… that’s mean. Y’all gonna get paid the same. The French paparazzi don’t do that.”

Cardi B Thinks American Paparazzi Post "F***ed Up" Photos

The “WAP” rapper attended the Balenciaga PFW show with Offset amid some recent public relationship drama. Offset took to social media to accuse the mother of two of his children of cheating on him, and she later clapped back. She insisted that she didn’t cheat on Offset, claiming that due to her celebrity status, it would be difficult for her to be unfaithful. “That motherf*cker spiraling and thinking sh*t,” she explained, “I’m just not anybody.”

She continued, “I can’t [be] f***in no regular degular shmegular because they gon tell the world. I can’t f**k nobody in the industry cause they gon tell too.” “So please boy,” she added, “stop acting stupid. Don’t play with me.” Despite the momentary beef, Cardi recently dropped off an Instagram photo dump featuring Offset. The couple posed with each other in coordinating, all-black Balenciaga outfits, showing the world that they’re still very much in love.

