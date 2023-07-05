Celebrities showed up in bunches for Paris Fashion Week last month. Rappers like Jay-Z, Jack Harlow, Tyga, Lil Tjay, and Cardi’s own man Offset were all in attendance. Cardi was around as well, showing up for the Balenciaga show. Earlier today she shared 6 pictures from the show. The pics show off her massive white feathered fit and the sleek black catsuit underneath. The last few pics show off Cardi and Offset together looking good together in all black.

One of the places that dozens of celebrities showed up was the Louis Vuitton show. Many musicians were in attendance for Pharrell’s debut as the Head of Menswear. Pusha T and No Malice re-united as Clipse and debuted a brand new song on the runway. Jay-Z, Tyler, The Creator, and even Pharrell himself performed afterward. Kim Kardashian was in attendance as well and many fans compared her outfit to the texture of Minecraft dirt. Fans also had a lot to say when video of Kim singing along to “N*ggas In Paris,” which features her ex-husband Kanye West.

Cardi B’s Designer Fit Check

Cardi B took home a pretty big honor recently when Spotify dropped their list of the 50 most streamed rap albums on the platform. Cardi’s 2018 album Invasion Of Privacy is the most streamed rap album by a woman of all time on Spotify. Nicki Minaj’s The Pinkprint is the only other album by a female to make the cut and even then it lags far behind Cardi’s spot at number #18.

Many have been anticipating Cardi B’s long-awaited follow-up. The rapper has teased her sophomore album for a while including even making an entire Instagram to provide fans with updates. She’s also teased some very notable gifs in recent weeks. First, she showed her Twitter followers a gorgeous pink and bronze piano she had custom-made for her house. A few weeks later fellow rapper Latto gifted her a gorgeous Chanel bag. What do you think of Cardi B’s stylish Paris Fashion Week fit check? Let us know in the comment section below.

