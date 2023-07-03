Earlier today, Spotify released a list of the 50 most streamed rap albums in the platforms history. Artists like Drake, Eminem, Kanye West, Juice Wrld, and Kendrick Lamar found their projects all over the list. XXXTENTACION places two albums in the top 10 including his 2018 album ? at the number one spot. The oldest album on the list was 2Pac’s 1996 album All Eyez On Me. While the newest album on the list was Lil Baby’s My Turn which is nearly a year and a half old. Of the top 50 albums, only two are made by women.

Nicki Minaj’s classic The Pinkprint turns up at the number #39 spot, just one ahead of her collaborator 6ix9ine’s DUMMY BOY. But the most streamed female rap album in Spotify history goes to Cardi B. Her album Invasion Of Privacy shows up at number 16 nestled in between records from Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. It’s not surprising the album is so high given the fact that it contains two of the biggest rap hits of the past 5 years “Boday Yellow” and “I Like It.” The latter features J Balvin and Bad Bunny and has racked up over 1.5 billion streams.

Cardi B Smashes Her Competition

.@iamcardib’s "Invasion of Privacy" is the most streamed album by a female rapper in Spotify’s history on the platform. pic.twitter.com/7UHVL72sBN — music data (@music__data) July 3, 2023

What makes Cardi’s success even more impressive is that Invasion Of Privacy is still her only album to date. She’s been teasing a sophomore release repeatedly all year including even making a burner Instagram account to mess with fans. While no new information ever materialized Cardi B hasn’t kept fans completely starved in 2023. She joined Latto for a remix of her song “Put It On Da Floor” that immediately became a hit. Latto seemed to thank Cardi by gifting her a gorgeous Chanel bag that she showed off on Twitter last week.

Latto’s present wasn’t the only thing that Cardi B showed off on Twitter recently. Last week she introduced fans to a gorgeous custom pink and bronze piano she had made for her house. What do you think about Cardi B having the most streamed female rap album of all time on Spotify? Let us know in the comment section below.

