Cardi B is no stranger to luxury and even less of a stranger to showing off those luxury things online. Today it was a hot pink piano that feels straight out of the Barbie movie. The bright pink wasn’t the only notable part of the whole ensemble though. It also featured a stool that was a lighter more pastel pink for playing. But perhaps the best part of the shimmering all-bronze interior which is visible through the see-through outer frame. As you’d expect fans were impressed by the instrument and gushed over it in the comments. Many dug up their favorite Cardi B reaction gifs to post underneath the video.

The piano isn’t the only thing Cardi has been celebrating on Instagram recently. Her daughter Kulture recently graduated preschool and Cardi was her biggest fan. She posted some adorable pics of her daughter accompanied by the caption “My baby moving on up.” One of the pictures sports a certificate declaring Kulture as the best dancer in her class, which obviously runs in the family.

Cardi B’s Beautiful New Piano

My piano is fckin SICKENING. Custom made for ME. 🎹 💖 pic.twitter.com/M13iZXzEKx — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 23, 2023

Musically Cardi has been quiet for much of the year. While she’s found various ways to tease fans with the possibility of her second album coming soon, so far nothing has materialized. She hasn’t been entirely silent though. A few weeks ago she hopped on a remix of Latto’s track “Put It On Da Floor” which is appropriately titled “Put It On Da Floor Again.” The song went on to have a top 20 debut on the Hot 100 the very next week.

Cardi B has also been embroiled in one of the strangest recent celebrity dramas. She found herself in a Twitter beef with stepson of one of the billionaires on the recent Oceangate submersible which tragically never resurfaced. Their back and forth on Twitter captivated fans if for no reason other than how strange it was. What do you think of Cardi B’s pink and bronze piano? Let us know in the comment section below.

