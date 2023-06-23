Cardi B recently took to social media to shower her daughter Kulture with praise. The 4-year-old recently graduated preschool, and Cardi took the opportunity to snap some photos and share a sweet message. “My baby moving on up,” she captioned the post, “I’m a emotional proud mommy.” She went on to tell her daughter, “Give me good grades and I’ll give you the world baby.”

The adorable duo posed for photos in front of a sign celebrating the class of 2023. Kulture is shown wearing her graduation gown over a pink sparkly dress. It’s clear that Cardi couldn’t be more proud of the little graduate, who cheeses alongside her certificate. The certificate also claims that the 4-year-old has “the best dance moves” of her class, which she obviously got from her mama. It appears as though the family later enjoyed a dessert-filled meal in celebration, as Cardi is also seen embracing her daughter in front of a table of fun treats.

Cardi B Is Proud Of Kulture

Recently, Cardi has been in the news for weighing in on the stepson of one of the Titan submersible passengers controversially attending a blink-182 concert amid search efforts. The two got into a heated online exchange after the rapper claimed he should have instead been “at the house, sad.” She explained that the man shouldn’t have been doing anything but “crying for” his missing stepfather. He later clapped back, calling Cardi “a pos trashy celeb.” The man went on to tell her “We know all your latest releases are trash.” Adding, “Shame on you Cardi get some class!” Sadly, all passengers aboard the submersible were recently declared dead.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens later shared that she agrees with Cardi’s read on the situation, which she didn’t seem to appreciate. “Finally, I agree with @iamcardib and everything she said about the submarine stepson from hell,” Owens wrote on Twitter. Cardi simply responded with a gif of a hesitant kangaroo, revealing that Owens may not be someone she wants in her corner.

