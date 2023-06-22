If you have been watching the news lately, then you know that the Titanic Submersible has been a huge story. Although, it is a big story for all of the wrong reasons. Essentially, give men embarked on a huge trip down to the Titanic wreckage. This tourist expedition cost $250K and was being operated by OceanGate Expeditions. Overall, it was not a safe thing to do, and the vessel itself was already under scrutiny. However, things ultimately took quite a turn as the submersible lost contact with those communicating with it.

For the last few days, both the United States and Canada have been trying to look for the submersible. This mission has been a difficult one, especially since no one knows what truly happened. Although, some believed that they were simply stuck and about to run out of oxygen. Today, however, it was revealed that some debris was found not far from where the Titanic wreckage is. This had many believing that the submersible had just imploded at a certain depth.

Read More: Meek Mill Extremely Confused About The Missing Titanic Submersible

Titanic Submersible Debris Found

This afternoon, OceanGate offered a statement on the expedition. It was here that they confirmed that all five passengers of the Titanic Submersible are dead. With the debris having been found, they are almost positive that the sub imploded and that everyone on board died instantly. Overall, it is a massive tragedy that certainly could have been avoided. Either way, this is horrible news for all of the families of those who were on that vessel.

Now that this information has been divulged, it will be interesting to see where OceanGate goes from here. Their CEO Stockton Rush was actually on the submersible, and some are already blaming him for cutting costs. Ultimately, this whole situation is a giant mess, and we can’t imagine there is very much trust OceanGate. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the world.

Read More: Rick Ross Has A Question About The Titanic Submersible

[Via]