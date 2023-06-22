If you have been following the news as of late, then you know that the Titanic Search has been quite the story. Of course, we are talking about the OceanTate submersible that went missing earlier in the week. Overall, some extremely wealthy people paid $250K in order to be able to visit the Titanic. Although you would think this could be fun, it turned out not to be. Instead, the submersible quickly lost touch with base command, and the search has been on ever since.

This morning, the 96 hours of allotted oxygen ran out. Ultimately, this means that the men in the submersible are dead. While there is no 100 percent confirmation of this, it seems pretty reasonable to assume. Of course, there are multiple theories as to what happened here. One is that the hull of the submersible had a gap in it which caused the ocean pressure to implode the thing from the inside out. Consequently, the men would be dead instantly. However, if they got stuck on something, they would simply suffocate to death.

Titanic Search Continues On

BOSTON, MA, USA – JUNE 21: Rescue teams try trace the origin of sounds heard from the depths of the North Atlantic in a search for a tourist submersible with five people on board that vanished on its descent to the century-old wreck of the Titanic at the US coast guard base in Boston, Massachusetts, USA on June 21, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

According to a report from TMZ, officials have noted that this morning, they found some debris near the Titanic search site. Of course, the officials have no true way of really knowing what this debris is actually from. However, some are already speculating that it could be from the submersible. For now, though, we simply just don’t know.

Ultimately, this whole situation is sad for all of the families involved. Moreover, this is a public interest story with a lot of eyeballs on it. Let us know what you think, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the world at large.

