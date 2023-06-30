Latto thanked one of her recent collaborators with an attention-grabbing new gift. Earlier this month Latto released “Put It On Da Floor Again” a remix of her song “Put It On Da Floor” featuring Cardi B. The song found success immediately flying up the charts for a #13 debut on the Hot 100. Now two weeks later the song has over 9 million streams on Spotify and is still in the Top 40 of the Hot 100.

Seemingly as a thank you for her feature on the song and its resulting success, Latto got Cardi an eye-catching present. In a tweet made yesterday, Cardi showed off the gift. It was a$10k turquoise Chanel bag that has already sold out. “This purse tho….. Thanks @Latto” the caption of her tweet reads. As you would expect fans rushed to the comments to express jealously. Many fans also took to the comments to do exactly what fans always do, ask for new music. A new single that Cardi reportedly teased was coming out today never materialized, and her fans didn’t let her forget it.

Latto’s Expensive Present For Cardi

Over the past weekend, Latto showed up at the BET Awards to play the song live. She followed it up the next day with a pretty stunning photo dump posted to her Instagram. The big story following Latto in recent months has been her connection to a mystery man. She’s repeatedly teased fans that she has a celebrity bf, but won’t tell who it is. Despite her silence fans certainly have some strong guesses based on evidence they dug up.

Many have linked Latto to rapper and collaborator 21 Savage. The rapper appeared on her album 777 last year. Fans also took note when the pair both posted Instagram stories from the same vacation destination a few months ago. Neither have officially confirmed anything but plenty of fans are convinced that they’re an item. What do you think of Latto’s pricey gift for Cardi B? Let us know in the comment section below.

