The BET Awards took place over the weekend and many of rap’s biggest stars took the stage or attended the event. Latto had quite a night both performing at the event and accepting an award. She took home the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award. It’s the first time since 2019 that Megan Thee Stallion didn’t win the award and the first time since 2017 that neither Megan or Cardi B have won. Both were nominated again this year alongside previous winner Nicki Minaj, previous nominee Coi Leray and two first-timers Ice Spice and GloRilla.

While Latto’s performance and award wins certainly got some attention, so did her look. In an Instagram post she made last night she shows off her BET fit. The sheer lace and all-black look is scantily clad and got pretty rave reviews from fans in her comments. “So prettyyyy,” said R&B darling SZA. “stunning wow,” commented Chloe Bailey. Others shared hilarious gifs of Latto’s reaction to winning her award last night. After taking home the Best New Artist Award last year fans were overwhelmingly happy for Latto as she graduated to Best Female Hip Hop Artist this year.

Latto’s Gorgeous Fit Check

Another way Latto continues to tease fans is with hints about her mysterious celerity boyfriend. She recently explained why she is keeping the identity of her partner a mystery. In a perfectly placed tease, she told fans that she eventually planned on getting married and having a baby. The predominant theory among fans is currently obvious, that she’s dating 21 Savage. Internet sleuths have dug up evidence that they believe links the two together. A few months ago they posted Instagram story shots from the same vacation destination and that was all fans needed to see.

Latto also returned musically this year with her new song “Put It On Da Floor.” The track became a big hit when Cardi B joined on the remix with the track “Put It On Da Floor Again.” What do you think of Latto’s new photo dump? Let us know in the comment section below.

