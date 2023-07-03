When Cardi B is invited to an event, you can almost always expect her to be the best dressed in the building. In particular, the Hustlers actress has become a favourite at Fashion Week, with Paris being her first stop of the season. She began things with a bang at Schiaparelli earlier on Monday (July 3), covering her curves in a stunning black and gold corset-back gown that the internet is currently raving about.

Later in the day, Cardi made an appearance at the Thom Browne runway. Here, she looked incredibly elegant in a multi-coloured suit, though her massive cleavage was still visible beneath her cropped jacket. Upon leaving the show, the New Yorker briefly stopped to chat with photographers and locals, even quietly singing a few bars of Whitney Houston into a microphone as her fans watched on. “I Will Always Love You” was the rap diva’s song of choice, even with the confusing drama unfolding between her and Offset in recent weeks.

Read More: Cardi B Is An Hourglass-Shaped Dream At Schiaparelli Couture Despite Near-Wardrobe Malfunction

Cardi B Reminds Us How Classy She Is at Thom Browne F/W 2023/24

Cardi B attends the Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais Garnier on July 03, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

You can find a video of the comedic moment here. It also features Cardi sharing her thoughts on Browne’s F/W 2023/24 show, which she was obviously excited about. Elsewhere at Paris Fashion Week, her “Put It On Da Floor Again” collaborator Latto looked stunning at the Iris van Herpen runway today.

She may know how to put together an outfit that makes her look professional, but Cardi B will never fully let go of the wild child who lives inside her. Just last month, the 30-year-old was twerking in the backseat of a moving vehicle as her husband, Offset, hyped her up. See that video at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Offset Hypes Up Cardi B As She Twerks In The Back Seat Of A Moving Vehicle: Watch

[Via]