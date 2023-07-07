Both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been in their features bag so far this year. The latter previously helped Ice Spice soar to new heights on the “Princess Diana (Remix),” also lending a hand to Lil Uzi Vert and Young Thug on Pink Tape and BUSINESS IS BUSINESS respectively. As for the former, she and Latto gave us a top contender for Song of the Summer with “Put It On Da Floor Again.” To follow that, Bardi returned this New Music Friday (July 7) with “Point Me 2,” a remix of FendiDa Rapper’s “Point Me To The Sl**s.”

“Too many opps that I don’t know, bitch, who the f**k is this? Scared to face me by theyself, they start recruitin’ s**t,” the mother of two rhymes near the end of her lengthy verse. “I call them p**sy to their face, they don’t be doin’ s**t /And I’m ready with receipts, I be provin’ s**t.” Elsewhere, she comes through with more salacious bars like “Ain’t gon’ lie, her s**t is fat, hit it from the back / She playin’ ‘WAP,’ she throwin’ cat in that Uber Black.”

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Compares Cardi B To Jay-Z & Drake

Cardi B Reminds Us She’s More Than Just a Pretty Face

I WRITE IT ….Come to a studio session! https://t.co/Uj1LC5lP7y pic.twitter.com/nqKZLNTJzB — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 7, 2023

As reactions to “Point Me 2” pour in across social media, Cardi has taken some time to react to her fans and critics. “I don’t care who writes it. Cardi B is hard AF,” one Twitter user declared earlier today. In response, the 30-year-old took a screenshot of her new single’s credits on Genius. “I WRITE IT… Come to a studio session!”

Aside from praising her bars, many “Point Me 2” listeners have also been complimenting Cardi B’s twerking in the accompanying visual. Seeing as she has a history of dominating in the strip club, it only makes sense she’s still an expert at booty bouncing, as her husband Offset can attest to. Check out the former Migos member’s reaction at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Offset Is Feeling Cardi B’s Twerking Close-Up In “Point Me 2” Music Video

[Via]